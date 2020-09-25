WLET - The Rev. Duke Ison

A referendum on us

In 33 years in the parish, I advocated that voting was both a religious action and obligation. Never once did I declare from the pulpit who to vote for. That did not stop me from preaching on moral issues. Someone once said, "When political choices lead to the suffering of people, then the political choice becomes a moral choice."

President Trump himself has become a moral choice. The man has caused great suffering and death to innocent people. Children separated from parents and out in cages. Over 200,000 COVID-19 deaths from a pandemic he knew about and failed to prepare for. Because he hasn't acted, the economy is tanking for people who can least afford to lose jobs.

He is causing great harm to our institutions; it may take years to restore trust in the FBI, intelligence agencies, FDA, CDC, Supreme Court to name a few.

Do not vote for this man. If you can't vote for Joe Biden, then write someone's name in. Do not be complicit with this man's evil. This election is not just a referendum on Trump. It is a referendum on our values and principles. And as Elijah Cummings always reminded us, "We are better than this."

The Rev. Duke Ison

Winston-Salem