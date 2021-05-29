Woman killed crossing I-73 in Asheboro, police say

ASHEBORO — A Staley woman struck by a car Friday while trying to walk across Interstate 73 has died, police said.

Sydney Marie Byrd, 26, was hit by a Honda Civic while trying to cross I-73 near the Albemarle overpass, police said in a news release. Officers responded about 6:20 p.m. and found Byrd in the outside lane of I-73 northbound. Police said she walked into the path of a 2003 Honda Civic driven by a High Point woman.

Byrd was initially taken to a local medical facility before being airlifted to another site, police said. She later died, police said Saturday.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Officer R. Baum at 336-626-1300, Ext. 314.