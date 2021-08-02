Woman urges NC lawmakers to end child marriage: For her it was a 'life sentence'

Swegman said that that happens by default as people look for an adult in the room, even if the husband is underage, as well.

And the Eden woman's husband turned 18 within seven months of their marriage.

Because of this, she says she couldn't go to medical appointments by herself, she needed his permission to be on birth control, which he denied, and she couldn't sign for utilities, rent an apartment or get a driver's license without his approval.

The marriage

Her family, having already planned to move to more than five hours away, left her in North Carolina with her new husband.

She said she wasn't sorry to leave their home. But she wasn't prepared for what she was about to face.

"It was an 'out of the frying pan and into the fire' situation where I had no say in my life anymore," she said. "I was controlled and everything that I did and where I went and who I talked to was controlled by my husband, who was only two years older than me, but he controlled everything."

She told The News & Observer that her husband wanted her to drop out of school like he did. She said she would jump out of windows to sneak to the high school.