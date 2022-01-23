Women-focused carpentry class makes skillset more accessible

ASHEVILLE — As Dallas Conyers walked through her neighborhood near Greenville, S.C., she thought about the personal animal rescue she inherited from her father earlier in 2021.
Some of the dog houses, which currently shelter 12 dogs, would need to be entirely rebuilt.
Three days behind on the project, she briefly considered buying prefabricated houses to replace the existing structures. But anything that large would likely not fit through the fence, she thought.
She’d have to build them herself.
After all, she has the skill set required for the project.
Earlier this year, Conyers drove from her home to the Wild Abundance campus near Asheville, to take classes in a method of self-sustaining gardening called permaculture. The program included a basic carpentry skills course for women. Conyers found herself surrounded by women learning a new skill set that has predominantly been taught to and practiced by men.
“I remembered at the end of the day; I am actually pretty good with this stuff. I know what to do, I know what I’m doing,” Conyers said recently.
She is among 300 women who have taken beginners and advanced carpentry skills classes at Wild Abundance over the past year. The school offers a variety of online and in-person classes including gardening, permaculture design and natural building.
The carpentry classes offer a space for women to learn the basic skills to prepare them for more advanced building classes. It’s a space where people can let their guards down, ask questions and support each other, said Natalie Bogwalker, the founder and director of Wild Abundance.
“We have tons of women who are retired or looking to retire and are trying to do something new for themselves and this is the first time they’ve had access to this kind of information,” she said.