Women-focused carpentry class makes skillset more accessible

ASHEVILLE — As Dallas Conyers walked through her neighborhood near Greenville, S.C., she thought about the personal animal rescue she inherited from her father earlier in 2021.

Some of the dog houses, which currently shelter 12 dogs, would need to be entirely rebuilt.

Three days behind on the project, she briefly considered buying prefabricated houses to replace the existing structures. But anything that large would likely not fit through the fence, she thought.

She’d have to build them herself.

After all, she has the skill set required for the project.

Earlier this year, Conyers drove from her home to the Wild Abundance campus near Asheville, to take classes in a method of self-sustaining gardening called permaculture. The program included a basic carpentry skills course for women. Conyers found herself surrounded by women learning a new skill set that has predominantly been taught to and practiced by men.

“I remembered at the end of the day; I am actually pretty good with this stuff. I know what to do, I know what I’m doing,” Conyers said recently.