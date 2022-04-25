Working version GOP story

REIDSVILLE — A heated disagreement during a recent meeting of Rockingham County GOP members prompted party leaders to ban a county employee and two elected officials from party headquarters, and sparked a police investigation into vandalism that left a county commissioner with two flat tires, party officials said.

A group of Republican men called the gathered on the evening of Feb. 8 at the 201 Piedmont Street GOP headquarters office. Member Don Powell, who is a ROckingham County Commissioner stood and spoke to the group, calling for unity within the party and criticized some party members for interacting on a Facebook page that he alleges defamed him and regularly criticizes other elected county Republican officials, including longtime commissioner Kevin Berger.

The page, named The NC Patriot Project, has in recent weeks included posts that accused Powell, a contractor, of defrauding his customers, Powell said. He and GOP Chairman Diane Parnell said they are troubled that fellow elected GOP officials had endorsed such posts by "liking'' and sharing them.

"QUote from Parnell"

If they don't bleed the way we bleed maybe they need to go inactive.''

Fellow GOP members, including commissioner Craig Travis and Rockingham County School Board member Doug Isley are among those who reportedly "like" such posts that have portrayed, Powell, Berger and other GOP officials unkindly, party officials said.

Before the meeting ended, group member Bernie Parnell joined Powell in criticizing those who had participated on the Facebook page. Parnell called Travis a "coward,'' Travis said. Ultimately, Travis stormed out of the meeting, cursing at Parnell.

"Nobody calls me a coward, not even my mama" Yeah, I said f-you"

Bernie Parnell did not respond to requests for comment.

" Quote about going to truck and going straight home"

When the meeting adjourned, Powell went to his truck and discovered the valve stems had been pulled from two f his tires rendering them flat.

Meanwhile, Travis received a call from a group member still at headwuarters alerting Travis to the fact that he was suspected of the vandalism, Travis said.

In turn, Travis texted Powell to say he had not tampered with Powell's tires and that he would submit to a lie detector test to prove it, Travis and Powell said.

Powell, a former deputy for the Rockingham County Sheriff's Department, forwarded the text messages to the REidsville Police Department when he filed an incident report about his tire damage that night.

Susbequently, police offered Travis a voice stress analysis test by Capt. Oakley, investigating officer for RPD. Such tests are designed to measure changes in voice patterns caused by stress or the physical effort of attempting to hide deceptive answers. The technology is compared to polygraph tests, which measure changes in heart rate, respiration and skin response in analyzing a person's veracity.

"Quote from Travis about passing and considering himself cleared.''

Travis said police told him he was not seen on security footage captured by a camera Travis installed himself at the GOP office.

Powell said "the footage din't include my truck''... said there was glare on the lens, etc...

THe incident report classifies the case as still open.

" Qupte from Powell about the crime not being big, just costing $35 and trouble of changing tires,.''

Tyres Tatum, a former Multi-Hazard Field Planner, North Carolina Emergency Management/Homeland Security and 2018 candidate for Rockingham County Commissioner, was also banned from GOP headquarters, Powell said.

Asked about the Feb. 8 meeting and the letter banning him from the GOP office, Tatum replied, "No comment.''

Isley did not respond to a voicemail message or email about the meeting and ban.

Travis had plenty to say, however.

Ban is unfair

Travis of Reidsville, who has served as a commissioner for the past 12 years, contends he should have the freedom to criticize and exercise his First Amendment freedoms by interacting on the NC Patriot P oage and sharing what he chooses, he said.

To legislate his activity is unconstitutional, he said. "communist party of Rockingham County.''

