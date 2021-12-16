WR Mehki Wall

5-11, 175, senior, Dudley

Was a game-breaker with the football in his hands for the NCHSAA Class 3-A champions. … Wall caught 40 passes for 985 yards and 10 touchdowns. … Ran 23 times for 273 yards and four TDs. … Returned four punts and one kickoff for touchdowns. … Saw significant time in the secondary during the playoffs and came through with two interceptions and fumble recovery. … Also All-Area in the spring. … Shrine Bowl selection. … Also has won multiple state titles in the hurdles for Dudley’s track team. … Signed with Duke.