Wreck the halls: This pervasive pest could be on your Christmas tree

Because spotted lanternflies consume so many nutrients from trees and plants, they are also known to excrete large amounts of honeydew, a sticky, sugar-rich liquid. This may cause sooty mold to grow at the base of plants.

"Everyone's going to know and loathe the spotted lanternfly if it becomes established in North Carolina," said Kelly Oten, an assistant professor and forest health specialist at N.C. State.

Dead spotted lanternflies have been spotted in North Carolina, but the pest has not been seen alive in the state and has not been "established" here yet. Still, forest experts warn that the pests could be on their way to North Carolina soon.

According to the N.C. Forest Service, a small, isolated infestation of spotted lanternflies has been identified in Hillsville, Va., about 15 miles from the North Carolina-Virginia state line and about 20 miles from Mount Airy.

As Christmas trees begin to be shipped across state lines, there could be an increased risk of the pest entering North Carolina from Virginia.

"Spotted lanternflies are indiscriminate egg layers and while Christmas trees are poor hosts for feeding, spotted lanternflies will readily lay their eggs on them," said Larry Long, a forest health monitoring coordinator with the N.C. Forest Service.