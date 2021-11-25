Wreck the halls: This pervasive pest could be on your Christmas tree

If you're getting ready to start your Christmas decorating with a live tree, beware the spotted lanternfly.
The invasive pest is encroaching on North Carolina, and while the insects are "indiscriminate egg layers" with a wide variety of vegetation it calls home, experts say they could travel to the state on Christmas trees from nearby Virginia, where a small infestation was recently detected.
The spotted lanternfly generally doesn't kill the trees they prey on, but they can cause significant damage to agricultural crops and reduce yields.
Officials with the North Carolina Forest Service are encouraging the public to keep an eye out for the spotted lanternfly on their Christmas trees this year and to report if they see one.
The invasive pest is native to China, India and Vietnam. It was first discovered in eastern Pennsylvania six years ago and has since been spotted in New Jersey, Virginia, Delaware, West Virginia, Maryland, Connecticut, New York, Ohio, Indiana and Massachusetts.
It's considered by scientists a "planthopper" — a group of insects that generally bear some resemblance to leaves or other plants. They generally "hop" for quick transportation.
The insect has mouthparts intended for piercing and sucking, which they use to feed on nutrients from the plant. This weakens the plant, reducing photosynthesis and making vegetation more susceptible to stressors.
Because spotted lanternflies consume so many nutrients from trees and plants, they are also known to excrete large amounts of honeydew, a sticky, sugar-rich liquid. This may cause sooty mold to grow at the base of plants.
"Everyone's going to know and loathe the spotted lanternfly if it becomes established in North Carolina," said Kelly Oten, an assistant professor and forest health specialist at N.C. State.
Dead spotted lanternflies have been spotted in North Carolina, but the pest has not been seen alive in the state and has not been "established" here yet. Still, forest experts warn that the pests could be on their way to North Carolina soon.
According to the N.C. Forest Service, a small, isolated infestation of spotted lanternflies has been identified in Hillsville, Va., about 15 miles from the North Carolina-Virginia state line and about 20 miles from Mount Airy.
As Christmas trees begin to be shipped across state lines, there could be an increased risk of the pest entering North Carolina from Virginia.
"Spotted lanternflies are indiscriminate egg layers and while Christmas trees are poor hosts for feeding, spotted lanternflies will readily lay their eggs on them," said Larry Long, a forest health monitoring coordinator with the N.C. Forest Service.
Long said Christmas tree producers are being encouraged to inspect their trees for the pest this holiday season.