Bank of America will begin to offer small, short-term loans to cash-strapped customers, a move that could upend the market for short-term loans.
The typed, one-page letter derided support of the Black Lives Matter movement.
According to state health officials, there were 115 new cases reported in Guilford County on Friday.
The university wants to add a second classroom building to the UNC Kenan-Flagler business school complex.
GREENSBORO — A 17-year-old has been charged in connection to an early September killing in Greensboro, police said today in a news release.
Person shot at Woods of Terror thrill park in Greensboro early Sunday, Guilford County Sheriff's Office says
GREENSBORO — A person attending a Halloween thrill park was shot early Sunday morning, according to a news release from the Guilford County Sh…
The Greensboro university has reported 148 coronavirus cases on campus since July 1.
After months of uncertainty, churches across North Carolina are allowed to have more parishioners — but with restrictions. Different churches have net the news with different reactions.
President Trump returned to the Oval Office and shared a video from the Rose Garden after making his presence known Wednesday on social media. Here's the latest virus news.
At both ends: Guilford County Schools' lowest and highest poverty elementary schools are missing many kindergartners
Nearly 800 fewer kindergartners enrolled than projected, according to the district's count for the end of the first month of school. That accounts for nearly a third of the 2,187 fewer students than the district projected it would have this school year.