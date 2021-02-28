“They did a phenomenal job,” he said. “We’ve got 15 (works of art) totally different from one another. These mannequins were reimagined by these talented people.”

These participating artists include Pam Baldwin, Marilyn Barr, Annie Chrismon, Owens Daniels, Katy Erikson and Molly Harris, Shann Ferreira Holder, Dana Holliday, Kim Kanoy, Kim Quintal, Diana Ridge, AE Reed, George Scott, Kathy Vincent, Rukiya Williams, and Michele and Ben Yellin.

Exhibit organizers intentionally left the instructions to the artists open-ended. But they asked them to generally consider the broad themes of looking back at 2020, looking ahead to 2021 or just new life in general. What they received were 15 completely different approaches, ranging from the poignant to the whimsical.

The exhibit also is a welcome return to something closer to normal for TAG. The organization kept busy in 2020 with its arts education and outreach efforts, as well as a well-received “Artists at Home” video/web content series, in which area artists discuss their work and careers.

But while TAG officials are pleased to be able to reopen the main gallery, they remain committed to keeping visitors safe. Masks are required to visit, and all CDC protocols will be followed.