GREENSBORO — The laughter of children and the rumble of work trucks as the sun sets in the afternoon along with the mobile home that kept the holiday ice sickles around its roof all year, are gone from the lot of land along Hiatt Street.

The kinds of routine things that aren't missed until they are missing.

College applications were completed in bedrooms within the neat rows of mobile homes once fronted by a sign welcoming visitors to Jamison Mobile Home. Newborns were brought home from the hospital and learned to later crawl and walk in homes here. Cancer was fought here.

The same things happen in Irving Park, Claremont Homes and xxxxxxxx. What made the difference — and bit of tragedy, say some — is that the neighbors of the Jamison Mobile Home Park were on borrowed property. While most who lived here were homeowners — some of them taking aging mobile homes and ripping out old carpeting and using home improvement skills to give them makeovers — the land underneath them were rented. And that made them vulnerable to what would come: the property owner exercising the right to close the mobile home park and sell the land to a developer.

What remains across the concrete in the year since the residents learned of the parks closing are old utility meters, piles of discarded wood and siding and the toys and a chair left behind that maybe couldn't fit into the moving van.

The saga of the residents, who united as the Hiatt Street Neighborhood Association, captivated a community and in ways changed city policies, even if it could not change the eventual outcome.

Last August, when the tenants of the Jamison Mobile Home Park community gathered for a rally outside of the office of their landlord, Family Properties, there was desperation in the air. When the police arrived to remove them at the landlord's request, they moved to the sidewalk, afraid of what would happen without a fight. They had called on an organization that offered help to immigrants. Siembra spread the word along the surrounding neighborood

They had month-to-month leases all those years but they thought as long as they paid their rent on the lots, they considered it a neighborhood.

The sale would mean 18 homeowner and renter families would be displaced.

The mobile home park was part of the estate of Shirley Todd Jamison, a former nurse and missionary, who died in 2017. The location is inviable — good schools, close public transportation, UNCG within walking distance.

The families were initially told by park manager Lynne Anderson of Family Properties that they had to be out by the end of September, giving them about a month, according to copies of a notice sent to tenants saying that they park had been sold. Anderson is one of Jamison's nieces. Actually, the property had been in the Jamison family for generations.

Classmates who would have started a new school year at their same schools will be the new kids in their classes.