YOUNGSVILLE — The town's defiant Christmas parade began with whooping police sirens, and state Rep. Lisa Stone Barnes waving to the crowd from…
The UNCG alumna had been the nursing school dean since 2013.
The project includes 172 apartments, space for a grocery store and other retail, a dog park, walkable internal streets and a unique “linear green” space that will serve as a recreational and activity area for residents.
The cluster at Wesleyan Christian Academy, 1917 N. Centennial St., affected nine staff members and 15 students, according to the state report. However, school officials have disputed those numbers, saying that only two staff members and eight students were affected.
Greensboro council passes ordinance backing up mayor's COVID-19 enforcement order. The item was last-minute addition to the agenda.
The city will have the right to assess a civil penalty of $100 for every person found at a business or in an office that exceeds the occupancy limits imposed.
If you're eligible, you can get money from the state to help offset costs associated with parenting during the pandemic.
GREENSBORO — After nearly two years of uncertainty, Bennett College has a new accreditor.
Braxton Alexander, 13, of Oak Ridge, appears in the holiday film, "Christmas on the Square," starring Dolly Parton and Christine Baranski.
STONEVILLE — An eagle-eyed neighbor helped deputies nab a man and woman after they broke in and attempted to steal items from a home here on Sunday.
GRAHAM — A judge denied a motion Wednesday to ban the Rev. Greg Drumwright from Alamance County property.