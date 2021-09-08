GREENSBORO — David Griffin was just 33 back then and with a pronounced country twang that had already earned him the nickname Jethro while speaking up as engineers were putting together a plan to remove an unstable curtain wall that threatened the search for possible survivors at Ground Zero in New York after the Sept. 11, 2001 terrorist attacks.
Griffin, who had learned the demolition business while on projects with his daddy as far back as the age of 3, had packed up his family — wife Donna wouldn't let him go alone — into their Suburban and headed to New York two days after terrorists flew a jet airliner into the north tower of the World Trade Center, one of New York's most iconic skyscrapers and a global marketplace.
By the time the second tower was hit by other terrorists flying another plane at 9:03 a.m., millions of people had tuned their televisions to the morning news programs and were watching the live coverage. About a half-hour later, at 9:37 a.m., a third airplane in the coordinated attacks crashed through a wall of the Pentagon. A fourth jet, nearing Washington, never reached its target, crashing into an open field in rural western Pennsylvania at 10:03 a.m.
As they contemplated safely bringing down the steel facade at the World Trade Center, the engineers listened to Griffin, who had earlier talked his way onto the site.
CNN broadcast it live as Griffin's team used a 500-ton crane to put workers 250 feet into the air, where they hooked cable to the section and pulled it down exactly in the way he said it would come down.
It's been two decades and the memories of those moments give the same adrenaline rush for Griffin, who would oversee cleanup of the World Trade Center footprint. Griffin says the work was never about the money and that while it was the company's largest job it was not the most profitable. Two decades later and DH Griffin is more recognizable and has grown in ways the company wouldn't have imagined — such as a robotics division — had they not been tested on their feet at Ground Zero.
Along with other experts from fields such as demolition, engineering and construction, they were eventually responsible for turning Ground Zero into a site fit for a new beginning. But driving into a city smouldering in the distance, his aim had been simpler.
"What he really wanted to do," said his wife, Donna, "was help them find people still alive."
His father, who was recovering from knee surgery in Greensboro, was often on the other end of the phone line as he worked.
Nobody talked about money.
He's shared some of the photos to show the bravery of the firemen, the police officers, the Port Authority workers, the emergency response crews — everyone who came to the site to help.
Approaches that would have taken weeks to contemplate were happening in real time.
They arrived when additional terrorist attacks were expected. Tons of concrete and the world's heaviest steel had crushed, displaced and devastated the landscape once known as the World Trade Center complex, and burning piles of debris posed invisible danger to anyone who ventured onto the site.
