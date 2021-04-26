GREENSBORO —
When the city’s Chamber of Commerce worked to raise money for a new building that also would house a business resource center, Zaki Uddin Khalifa decided to donate one he was about to sell.
Even though the Oriental rug businessman had a buyer for the building, valued at $1.6 million, he wanted to give back to a city that had been so good to him.
“I had to convince him even to let me tell other people that he gave us the building,” Tom Dayvault, the former president and chief executive officer of the High Point Chamber of Commerce, said in 2006. “He said, ‘If I do that, then I’ve given it to you for the wrong reason.’ I convinced him by saying it would encourage other people to give.”

A few years ago, he also decided to give his showroom to a charity focused on building orphanages and educating underprivileged children in Pakistan, where he grew up and has worked for years to give young people opportunities. The charity, Akhuwat, which works to reduce poverty through interest-free microloans, put up for sale the 100,000-square-foot building with a $17 million price tag that covers a city block in the Furniture Market district.
When the young college student came to the United States in 1976, following mentor Carl Wheeless, a professor at High Point College (now university), Khalifa opened a store with 40 small rugs — and a town full of friends.
Those who knew Wheeless, who had taught Khalifa political science at Forman Christian College in Lahora, Pakistan, made a point of getting to know Khalifa upon his arrival, always wanting to know if he had any difficulties.
He would go on to build a small Oriental rug business with 40 rugs into one of the largest in the United States and internationally, all while honing a reputation locally for his humility and goodwill.
As he established himself in the United States, he would also help other new immigrants to his adopted city.
He has helped poor students get through college and is a major supporter of the Al-Aqsa Community Clinic. Particularly after the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks, Khalifa spoke all over the country about tolerance, acceptance and assimilation among people of different cultures.
In 2012, he received the Brotherhood/Sisterhood Citation award, the highest honor given annually by the National Conference for Community and Justice. He was the only rug seller on the list of 50 Outstanding Asian-Americans in Business, which in 2018 also recognizes Frito Lay’s president and CEO, Vivek Sankaran.