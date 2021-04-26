GREENSBORO —

"I want the people to know their lives are valuable and that we are here to honor that value," Amal Al-khdour said

***

When the city’s Chamber of Commerce worked to raise money for a new building that also would house a business resource center, Zaki Uddin Khalifa decided to donate one he was about to sell.

Even though the Oriental rug businessman had a buyer for the building, valued at $1.6 million, he wanted to give back to a city that had been so good to him.

“I had to convince him even to let me tell other people that he gave us the building,” Tom Dayvault, the former president and chief executive officer of the High Point Chamber of Commerce, said in 2006. “He said, ‘If I do that, then I’ve given it to you for the wrong reason.’ I convinced him by saying it would encourage other people to give.”

That's because in the Muslim faith....