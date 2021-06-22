 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
xxxxx
0 Comments

xxxxx

  • 0

They acknowledged the overall level of frustration fueling the protests after the death Monday of George Floyd while in the custody of Minneapolis police.

They had been there themselves, decades ago.

Contact Nancy McLaughlin at 336-373-7049 and follow @nmclaughlinNR on Twitter.

0 Comments

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Mental health urgent care center opens in Greensboro
Local

Mental health urgent care center opens in Greensboro

Behavioral Health Urgent Care at 931 Third St. in Greensboro saw its first patients on Monday. The care center will provide acute behavioral health care 24 hours a day, seven days a week for both adults and adolescents, officials said in a news release.

Massive Outer Banks home goes up in flames, leaving dozens displaced, officials say
State and Regional News

Massive Outer Banks home goes up in flames, leaving dozens displaced, officials say

  • Updated

Jun. 21—A fire tore through a massive Outer Banks home on Father's Day, leaving dozens displaced in the popular tourist destination, officials said. Facebook user Sheila Foster Davies said it was about 4 a.m. Sunday when she woke up to someone pounding at her door and telling her to evacuate. Video she posted online shows flames leaping from a nearby home in Kill Devil Hills, North Carolina. ...

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News