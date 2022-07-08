GREENSBORO — The Magnolia House is among 25 destinations receiving a $40,000 grant for helping historic restaurants stay open.

The money comes from the Backing Historic Small Restaurants program, sponsored by American Express and the National Trust for Historic Preservation. In its second year, the program backs historic small restaurants as they face new challenges as they continue to serve their communities.

"We had to keep it quiet until it was announced," owner Natalie Pass-Miller said. "We wanted to scream!"

Magnolia's history goes back to Godfather of Soul, James Brown, sometimes joining neighborhood children playing baseball in the streets.

The segregation-era bed and breakfast was a beacon to African Americans looking for a night’s sleep between Atlanta and Richmond, Va. Ike and Tina Turner, Ray Charles, Lena Horne, the Five Blind Boys of Alabama and baseball greats Jackie Robinson and Satchel Paige all slept there as they traveled the East Coast.

It also housed the families in town for graduations and other celebrations at nearby Bennett College and N.C. A&T.

"It was such a community effort," Pass-Miller said of the application.

Natalie's father, Sam Pass, at one time a fire and safety specialist at Duke University, spent two decades of his off time meticulously restoring the Historic Magnolia House Motel. She later took up the project, although he remains her chief counselor.

Winter storm Jasper completely demolished their tent out back which accounted for 50 percent of their expanded operation.

This whole story is of community and love.

This grant is going to allow us to be able to recover from that by adding on additional services that we can offer to be self sustainable.

