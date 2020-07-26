WASHINGTON — The Yankees did not let the Washington Nationals toot their own horn — the reigning World Series champs had an actual, honest-to-goodness trumpet in their dugout — because Gleyber Torres homered in the seventh inning and hit a go-ahead single in the eighth to rally New York to a 3-2 victory Sunday.
The Yankees trailed 2-0 entering the seventh before the Nationals’ bullpen blew the lead, allowing New York to take two of three games in the season-opening series.
INDIANS 9, ROYALS 2: Carlos Carrasco started again. His inspiring comeback from cancer is complete. More than a year since being stricken with leukemia, Carrasco struck out 10 in six-plus innings and José Ramírez homered twice as Cleveland clobbered Kansas City to win two of three in the delayed season-opening series.
ORIOLES 7, RED SOX 4: Rio Ruiz and Anthony Santander hit two-run home runs to help Baltimore beat Boston. José Iglesias added four hits for the Orioles, who took the final two games of the season-opening series.
CUBS 9, BREWERS 1: Tyler Chatwood pitched three-hit ball over six innings, Willson Contreras homered and Chicago beat Milwaukee to take two of three in their opening series. Chatwood (1-0) struck out eight and walked two.
MARLINS 11, PHILLIES 6: The Marlins never considered sitting out a game as health concerns rattled the clubhouse. Brian Anderson and Miguel Rojas eased the lineup pain for a day, each hitting three-run homers and to help Miami overcame the late scratch of its starting pitcher and looming coronavirus scares to beat Philadelphia.
PIRATES 5, CARDINALS 1: Derek Shelton staged baseball’s first major, socially distanced umpire argument, then got his first win as a big league manager as Pittsburgh beat St. Louis.
TWINS 14, WHITE SOX 2: Jake Cave hit a grand slam, Nelson Cruz homered twice and Kenta Maeda was strong in his debut with his new team, helping Minnesota beat Chicago.
ROCKIES 5, RANGERS 2: Trevor Story homered twice to propel Colorado.
MARINERS 7, ASTROS 6: Kyle Lewis hit a tiebreaking two-run single in the eighth inning to lift Seattle over Houston, snapping a 15-game losing streak in the series.
