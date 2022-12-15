Year in review

Closing the loop on the Urban Loop: The Urban Loop has been on the drawing board in some form or another since the late 1940s. Let that sink in for a minute. Now, finally, this year the last leg of the long-planned 49-mile beltway around the city entered its final year of construction. Construction on the last section — from Lawndale Drive to U.S. 29 — began in April 2018 and carried a $137.3 million price tag. When connected to Interstate 73 and Interstate 85, the $504 million project will complete a beltway that some joked would never be finished.