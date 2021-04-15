Years in the making, commissioners approve $300 million in school bond spending

GREENSBORO — It’s money that has been debated and contested, but soon Guilford County Schools will be able to use $300 million for new buildings and much-needed renovations.

The Guilford County Board of Commissioners on Thursday unanimously approved a request from the school board to issue bond debt for the money, which was approved by voters in a referendum last November.

County Manager Michael Halford told commissioners that it takes about four months to sell the bonds and take on the debt.

The approval Thursday was the last step in a process that has been years in the making.

The declining condition of some county schools has long drawn consternation from many who’ve been advocating for repairs and renovations.

Discussions of the bonds began as far back as 2016 when Superintendent Sharon Contreras arrived and learned about the aged condition of some of the buildings she would be overseeing. There were schools, for example, operating in buildings deemed inappropriate for their use.

The system determined that the average construction date of Guilford County school buildings was 1966.