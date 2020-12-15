Years in the making, Greensboro council approves funding for controversial parking deck

GREENSBORO — Years in the making, the City Council on Tuesday approved up to $37 million for a new parking deck at the southwest corner of Market and Davie streets in downtown.
The 720-space structure, which has seen controversy and complications over the past three years, is planned as part of the private development of a Westin hotel, an upscale chain owned by Marriott International.
The public will be able to use the parking deck as well, but that hasn't been enough to satisfy some. Critics have questioned the need and cost.
Though no formal announcement has been made about the hotel, local developers have been working with the city and officials say the project is still in the planning stages.
Council voted 6-2 in favor of the funding with Justin Outling recusing himself because of a conflict.
Councilwoman Sharon Hightower, who voted against the proposal, said that some businesses have changed their work policies during the COVID-19 pandemic and with more people working from home, more parking isn't needed. She asked City Manager David Parrish if the city has done a parking study in light of the pandemic.
One hadn't been performed, he said. But the older parking deck on North Davie Street may ultimately have to be retired, so the parking would be needed.
Mayor Nancy Vaughan, who supported the proposal, said "there was a waiting list for deck spaces at some point."
Parrish agreed, adding that some businesses are waiting to see what a "post-COVID world" will look like before they commit to leasing parking from the city.
Councilwoman Marikay Abuzuaiter said she has been downtown several times recently and seen plenty of activity that would keep parking decks full.
Resident Hester Petty, who spoke against the measure, said that the city needs affordable housing downtown — not parking for an upscale hotel.
But Councilwoman Michelle Kennedy, who also voted against funding, stressed that the money for parking comes from a different fund and is not being taken away from affordable housing programs.
And while Dillon Development Partners of Maryland hasn't announced its final hotel plans for the site, the city's director of transportation said Monday the public-private project will most likely move forward.
In other business, council unanimously approved $30 million for a complete overhaul of the city's water meters. Automated technology would be installed at every home and business in the system, allowing the city to wirelessly collect billing data. Monthly usage information would be relayed to the city's Water Resources Department, which would process customer bills.
"Our meters are close to 20 years old and they're close to end of life," said Mike Borchers, the city's director of Water Resources.
The city will begin installing the system in summer 2021.
