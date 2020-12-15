Years in the making, Greensboro council approves funding for controversial parking deck

GREENSBORO — Years in the making, the City Council on Tuesday approved up to $37 million for a new parking deck at the southwest corner of Market and Davie streets in downtown.

The 720-space structure, which has seen controversy and complications over the past three years, is planned as part of the private development of a Westin hotel, an upscale chain owned by Marriott International.

The public will be able to use the parking deck as well, but that hasn't been enough to satisfy some. Critics have questioned the need and cost.

Though no formal announcement has been made about the hotel, local developers have been working with the city and officials say the project is still in the planning stages.

Council voted 6-2 in favor of the funding with Justin Outling recusing himself because of a conflict.

Councilwoman Sharon Hightower, who voted against the proposal, said that some businesses have changed their work policies during the COVID-19 pandemic and with more people working from home, more parking isn't needed. She asked City Manager David Parrish if the city has done a parking study in light of the pandemic.