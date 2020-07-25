Former Greensboro Grasshopper Christian Yelich and Justin Smoak hit home runs, umpires intervened before a shouting match between the teams got too serious and visiting Milwaukee powered past Chicago Cubs 8-3 on Saturday at Wrigley Field. Story, C2.
MOST POPULAR
-
Students won't have to take the SAT or ACT for UNC System admission in 2021
-
Armed man robbed CVS store in Greensboro, police say
-
Greensboro will offer pop-up spraygrounds twice a week starting next week
-
One arrested, investigators search for two armed and dangerous home invasion suspects
-
Guilford County Courthouse employee in Greensboro tests positive for COVID-19; most courthouse services close for two days
promotion
Nominate your favorite businesses for a chance to win a $100 gift card!
promotion
Enter for a chance to win a VISA GIFT CARD to go towards your next backyard cook-out!
promotion
Nominate your favorite businesses for a chance to win a $100 gift card!
promotion
Enter for a chance to win a VISA GIFT CARD to go towards your next backyard cook-out!
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.