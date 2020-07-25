Brewers Cubs Baseball

Milwaukee Brewers’ Christian Yelich (22) celebrates with manager Craig Counsell at the dugout after hitting a two-run home run during the sixth inning of a baseball game against the Chicago Cubs, Saturday, July 25, 2020, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Paul Beaty)

 Paul Beaty

Former Greensboro Grasshopper Christian Yelich and Justin Smoak hit home runs, umpires intervened before a shouting match between the teams got too serious and visiting Milwaukee powered past Chicago Cubs 8-3 on Saturday at Wrigley Field. Story, C2.

