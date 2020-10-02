Yes, college athletes are speaking up. Can the movement's momentum make lasting change?

This is the first in a series of stories examining the distribution of power in college athletics and how it might -- and might not -- shift as student-athletes and advocates seek change on the field, on campus and in society.
Oklahoma State running back Chuba Hubbard noticed a picture making the rounds on social media sites of Cowboys coach Mike Gundy wearing a T-shirt espousing One America News Network, a media outlet with a reputation for racial callousness.
He shared the photo with his thousands of followers on Twitter, but with his own message added.
"I will not stand for this," Hubbard tweeted June 15. "This is completely insensitive to everything going on in society, and it's unacceptable. I will not be doing anything with Oklahoma State until things CHANGE."
Gundy is an institutional figure at Oklahoma State. He has won more games than any Cowboys football coach. He quarterbacked the program's famed 1988 team featuring Barry Sanders.
Hubbard is college football's leading returning rusher, but he also is just 21 years old. The Sherwood Park, Alberta, native is three years into his experience not just in Stillwater, but in the United States.
Yet here he was calling out publicly his coach, and within hours Gundy publicly said he was "looking forward to making some changes, and it starts at the top with me."
Hubbard's willingness to speak out makes him a keystone figure in the social empowerment of college athletes, a movement whose undertaking is nothing new, but whose momentum over the past five or six months certainly is.
The pandemic has threatened players' health and safety. The killing of George Floyd and Breonna Taylor, among others, has threatened players' feelings about racial justice and progress.
Players already were emboldened by their social media platforms. They already felt a shift in their favor from the standpoint of name, image and likeness recognition, plus less restrictive policies related to football, like player-friendlier transfer rules.
They naturally were going to feel roused to address issues related to their lives as much as their football, COVID-19 and Black Lives Matter most prominently.
"I think players' voices are very important," Hubbard said in early September during his first media session since his tumultuous offseason. "We're the people playing. To hear our voices and consider what we're saying, I think that's important."
Hubbard also said: "I know a lot of people see me as Chuba Hubbard the football player and they see stuff on social media. But a lot of people don't actually know who I am."
"Athletes have been for so long caged into this box of 'this is your sport and your sport is your identity,'" said Ian Troost, who knelt during the national anthem as a Pittsburgh kicker in 2017. "Now I see athletes finally breaking out and saying, 'I'm way more than just a running back. I am an aspiring citizen or an aspiring whatever and these are my passions.'"
The passion is undeniable.
The overall impact of that passion is, however, undefined.
Kylin Hill, MSU
Mississippi State running back Kylin Hill tweets he'll stop representing the Bulldogs until Mississippi's Confederate-imaged state flag changes. The flag changes.
Texas football players threaten to stop helping recruit Longhorns-targeted prospects unless the university reconsiders the naming of school buildings and the playing of school songs with ties to segregationists. Texas pledges to erect a statue of the Longhorns' first African-American football letterman but stops short of discontinuing the playing of "The Eyes of Texas."
Players in the Pac-12 launch a "We Are United" movement with stipulations related to health and safety, social justice and economic equity. Players, including Hubbard and Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence, launch a national "We Want to Play" movement whose aims included the creation of a College Football Players Association.
Administrators in the Pac-12 and other conferences across the country recognize the conviction of the players but stop short of immediate policy change.
Goals in the empowerment movement are as varied as the responses to it. Some college football players not as gung-ho about playing through the pandemic have pushed back against Lawrence over "We Want to Play." Some have elected to opt out as others play on.
This isn't quite one voice fits all.
But at least the voice is as loud as it's been in a long time.
"I used to teach a course on race, politics and sports," said Jason Kirksey, the Chief Diversity Officer at Oklahoma State who became chair of the Council for Diversity and Inclusion that OSU's athletic department formed 10 days after Hubbard's tweet. "We covered some of the historical events, whether involving Muhammad Ali, Tommie Smith and John Carlos in the 1968 Mexico City Olympics, a story about some African-American players at the University of Wyoming in the 1960s taking a stance on free speech issues.
"In some ways it's not new. It's just something we haven't seen for a couple generations."
We equate Ali, Smith and Carlos to something of a revolution in both American sports and society during their era. It is convenient to view the current movement as equally formidable, given the confluence of current events.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!