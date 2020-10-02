Yes, college athletes are speaking up. Can the movement's momentum make lasting change?

Hubbard's willingness to speak out makes him a keystone figure in the social empowerment of college athletes, a movement whose undertaking is nothing new, but whose momentum over the past five or six months certainly is.

The pandemic has threatened players' health and safety. The killing of George Floyd and Breonna Taylor, among others, has threatened players' feelings about racial justice and progress.

Players already were emboldened by their social media platforms. They already felt a shift in their favor from the standpoint of name, image and likeness recognition, plus less restrictive policies related to football, like player-friendlier transfer rules.

They naturally were going to feel roused to address issues related to their lives as much as their football, COVID-19 and Black Lives Matter most prominently.

"I think players' voices are very important," Hubbard said in early September during his first media session since his tumultuous offseason. "We're the people playing. To hear our voices and consider what we're saying, I think that's important."

Hubbard also said: "I know a lot of people see me as Chuba Hubbard the football player and they see stuff on social media. But a lot of people don't actually know who I am."