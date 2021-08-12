Ying
Ying and Yang are sweet little kittens who were found outside. They are about 5 weeks old and will be... View on PetFinder
Under the ordinance passed Tuesday, businesses and other public places must require their patrons to wear masks and if they fail to enforce the rule, they will be subject to civil penalties.
The $2 ticket was purchased at the Sungate Mini Mart on Reidsville Road in Winston-Salem, lottery officials said.
The two A&T sprinters ran in the 4x400 relay's first round, and their teammates won the final at the Tokyo Games.
Car slams into rock wall, trees and street signs, killing the driver and injuring a passenger, Greensboro police say
The crash occurred on North Elm Street, near Waldron Drive, at 11:47 p.m., police said in a news release.
Guilford County, Greensboro stop short of mask mandate as COVID cases surge; elected officials countywide met to discuss the situation.
Guilford County had 630 new COVID-19 cases in the last 72 hours, "a pretty significant increase" over last week's numbers, Don Campbell, director of Guilford County Emergency Services, said.
Summerfield woman pushes for answers after daughter's body found in SUV hours after it wrecked, and after it was towed — twice
How was Teresa Tysinger Williams’ body missed at the wreck site? She was discovered dead in the wrecked vehicle’s passenger seat more than eight hours later at a Reidsville towing company lot.
- Updated
A mother and son face charges they sold illegal drugs out of their convenience store in Thomasville.
Since it’s always a good time to learn more about the wildlife we share our spaces with, here’s what you need to know about baby copperhead snakes, where copperheads are more likely to hang out, and of course, how to avoid them.
Guilford County Board of Commissioners Chairman Melvin "Skip" Alston has called a meeting Monday afternoon of local health and city leaders to discuss a possible countywide mask mandate and potentially requiring at least county employees to get the COVID-19 vaccination.
- Updated
He hopes to play on the golf team for the Aggies.