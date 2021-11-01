Yoga classes come to downtown Cramerton

She considered yoga teacher training during that time, but decided against it. Instead, she married, then later divorced. After her divorce, she connected with a former mentor about teaching yoga.

“We met one weekend a month, Saturday and Sunday all day. There were some hard weekends, but sitting in that, you learn a lot about yourself. I think I grew a lot in that,” she said.

Public speaking, she said, is not something she has always been comfortable with. During the day, she works remotely as an operations manager for WordPress development agency.

Before the pandemic, she taught yoga to a few friends, but teaching in Cramerton was different. It was her first outdoor class — a setting that can feel a little more unpredictable.

“With outdoors, we’ve had a lot of elements, like stray dogs that will run, that get free or run up. And then we have trains. And then we have cars playing Journey,” she said, laughing. “Just things that I can’t plan for and was not trained to deal with. But I remember just feeling very anxious, but also knowing that, pushing through this … is part of your growth.

“And I think that’s how it is with a lot of hard things in life, is when you really, like, embrace something and step up, really growth is what comes of it.”