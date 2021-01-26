'You can't take no for an answer': One Guilford official's resolve to find more COVID-19 doses

GREENSBORO — When Melvin "Skip" Alston spent all weekend looking for just 400 doses of COVID-19 vaccine, his effort underscored just how scarce the precious medicine has become in a state with limited supply and soaring demand.

Like many, the new chairman of the Guilford County Board of Commissioners was shocked when state officials notified Cone Health late last week that the health provider wouldn't be receiving any doses, affecting 11,000 people scheduled to be vaccinated.

Guilford County's health department was shut out as well, putting the hopes of 400 on hold.

Alston said he was determined the county wouldn't let them down.

So last Friday he began an effort that ran through the weekend and up until the 11th hour on Monday — all so he could get 400 doses. It's a fraction of what the county needs, really. But if he got the medicine, that could help prevent 400 more people from being infected — or infecting others.

If those 400 couldn't get their shots, though, it would be just one more disappointment among many in the vaccine's controversial rollout.