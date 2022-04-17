 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Young mother driving two small children sets off three-car accident in Burlington

BURLINGTON — A mother driving with two small children crashed into a parked car, setting off a chain reaction that involved two other vehicles over the weekend.

The incident took place around 9:30 p.m. on Saturday night in the 2200 block of Wilkin Street — a result of speed and impairment, police say. Camera Lind Vaughn, 34, was driving a 2008 Honda Accord when she hit a 2009 Nissan Titan truck parked along the curb.

According to police, the Accord began to spin and hit a 2016 Chevrolet Silverado that was also parked along the curb. The car's momentum carried it another 128 feet before it smashed into a 2013 Hyundai Sonata, which was also parked.

The damage to the Accord and Titan was irreparable — as well as a mailbox — and now Vaughn is facing several charges.

Her children, ages 8 and 11, were also hurt. The extent of their injuries, however, is unknown.

