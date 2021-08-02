Young NC entrepreneur raising quail, selling eggs

SALISBURY — When some young entrepreneurs want to make a few bucks, they might pour some lemonade in a pitcher and put a stand out by the road.

Cookie Weaver decided she was going to sell quail eggs.

The enterprising 9-year-old is currently raising a flock of quail on her family’s farmstead in eastern Rowan County. She sells the small, dark brown speckled eggs produced by her birds under the brand Cookie’s Quaility Eggs at Father and Son Produce Market.

While Cookie enjoys caring for her quail, building an egg empire isn’t her end goal. She’s trying to raise enough money to buy the animal she’s truly enamored with.

“This can make money to support her horse habit,” said Matthew Weaver, Cookie’s father.

Cookie first started asking her parents for a horse four years ago. Matthew told her that, when the time was right, he’d build the stable. However, purchasing the horse would be her responsibility.

“My dad was a business owner and one of the things he taught us is from very early on we were going to work for what we get,” Matthew said. “We were not going to get handouts from him. Never once in my life did I get paid strictly for existing, commonly called an allowance. That did not happen in my life.”