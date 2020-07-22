WASHINGTON — With coronavirus cases rising, Mayor Muriel Bowser said Wednesday she will issue an executive order making face masks mandatory outside homes — an unprecedented step in the nation’s capital.
Bowser said the order would include “enforcement language” detailing possible fines for violations.
After saying they had successfully blunted the infection curve in the city earlier this summer, health officials say the infection numbers have slowly crept upward, reaching triple digits on Wednesday for the first time in weeks.
Limited exceptions to the order, according to material distributed by Bowser’s office, include children under age 3, people “actively eating or drinking” and people “vigorously exercising outdoors” while not close to anyone else.
Bowser has advised residents for months to wear masks outdoors when social distancing was not possible. But Wednesday’s announcement formalizes that advice into an actual executive order for the first time.
Police in riot gear clear protester encampment
NEW YORK — Police in riot gear moved in early Wednesday to clear a month-long encampment of protesters and homeless people from a park near New York’s City Hall.
A line of officers with helmets and shields entered City Hall Park shortly before 4 a.m. and forced out about 50 people, many of them homeless, who remained at the encampment.
Mayor Bill de Blasio said the clearing of the encampment, which had about 100 people still there, was unrelated to President Donald Trump’s threats to send federal law enforcers to New York to take on protesters, as the president has done in Portland, Ore.
The decision to clear what Blasio called the increasingly unruly camp was made at about 10 p.m. Tuesday.
Twitter pulling content from far-right group
HONG KONG — Twitter says it is cracking down on content related to QAnon, the far-right U.S. conspiracy theory about a supposed secret plot by an alleged “deep state” against U.S. President Donald Trump and his supporters.
The measures include banning accounts associated with QAnon content, as well as blocking URLs associated with it from being shared on the platform. Twitter also said that it would stop highlighting and recommending tweets associated with QAnon.
Over 7,000 accounts have been removed over the last few weeks for such violations, the company said in a statement.
— Wire Reports
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.