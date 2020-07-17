OMAHA, Neb. — Mutual of Omaha will replace its longtime corporate logo, which for 70 years has featured a depiction of a Native American chief, the insurance company said Friday.
The move comes as corporations and sports teams across the country face increasing pressure to dump nicknames and depictions that reference American Indians amid a nationwide movement calling for racial justice.
“We believe the decision to retire our corporate symbol is the right thing to do and is consistent with our values and our desire to help overcome racial bias and stereotypes,” James Blackledge, the company’s chief executive officer and chairman said in a news release Friday.
The Omaha, Neb.-based company is in the process of creating a new logo.
Princess Beatrice weds property tycoon
LONDON — Princess Beatrice got married in a private ceremony Friday, with her grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II, in attendance, Buckingham Palace said Friday.
Beatrice married Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi at The Royal Chapel of All Saints at Royal Lodge, Windsor. The queen, the Duke of Edinburgh and other close family members attended.
COVID-19 guidelines were followed, the palace said.
Beatrice, the daughter of Prince Andrew and his former wife, Sarah Ferguson, originally planned to marry the property tycoon on May 29 in the Chapel Royal at St James’s Palace. The ceremony was postponed because of the coronavirus pandemic.
Friday’s ceremony had not been announced, and images of the ceremony haven’t yet been released.
N.Y. police arrest aide in dismemberment death
NEW YORK — A personal assistant arrested Friday in the death and dismemberment of a 33-year-old tech entrepreneur was believed to have owed his boss a “significant amount of money,” New York City police said.
Tyrese Haspil faces a murder charge in the death of Fahim Saleh, whose beheaded, armless body was found Tuesday by a cousin who had gone to his luxury Manhattan condo to check on him.
Haspil, 21, handled finances and personal matters for Saleh, whose ventures included a ride-hailing service in Africa.
Haspil, who grew up on Long Island and lives in Brooklyn, was taken into police custody Friday morning in the lobby of another luxury apartment building several blocks from where Saleh was killed, New York Police Department Chief of Detectives Rodney Harrison said.
