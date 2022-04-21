A writer's life: RiverRun to debut film on Greensboro author Fred Chappell

GREENSBORO — Award-winning author Lee Smith calls Fred Chappell "one of our most important Southern writers, American writers, ever."

Author Robert Morgan describes Chappell as "one of the most accomplished poets in the art of poetry" and "the best reader of poetry I have ever encountered."

These well-known writers and others share praise of Chappell in the documentary, "Fred Chappell: I Am One of You Forever," named for one of his novels.

The hour-long film will be shown during the RiverRun International Film Festival in Greensboro, Winston-Salem and virtually. It also will be shown during the Greensboro Bound Literary Festival and in the fall on PBS.

"I'm really pleased that folks around the state will get to know more about the story of Fred's life and come to appreciate how much he's done to dispel the stereotypes of mountain people," filmmaker Michael Frierson said.

Frierson focuses on Chappell's life from his birth in the paper manufacturing mountain town of Canton to his 40 years teaching English at UNCG and starting one of the nation's first graduate creative writing programs.

"He's an important person in the state," Frierson said. "He has done a lot to cultivate the community of writers here."

That career brought Chappell a long list of honors.

He has written more than 30 works of fiction, criticism and poetry. The most well-known is the novel, “I Am One of You Forever.” Set in the hills of western North Carolina, it tells of 10-year-old Jess and his family, who usher him into the adult world with its joys and sorrows, knowledge and mystery.

His 1968 novel "Dagon" was named the Best Foreign Book of the Year by the Académie Française.

From 1997 to 2002, he served as North Carolina's poet laureate.

His literary awards include the Aiken Taylor Award for Modern American Poetry and the T. S. Eliot Prize.

He shares the Bollingen Prize for Poetry with Robert Frost, W.H. Auden and E.E. Cummings.

Now 85, Chappell admits that the idea of a documentary embarrasses him.

"They had to send a delegation to get me to allow it," Chappell said in a phone interview.

"Michael did a great job," Chappell added. "I’m grateful to him for doing it. It’s not as much whitewash as it needs, but it’s fine.

"There’s no way I can judge it, of course, because I’m the subject and I can’t get an objective view of myself. If I could, I would make more money over the years."

Chappell chuckled. "But I didn’t," he added. "I think they did the best possible job."

Frierson teaches filmmaking and editing at UNCG and has produced short films for Nickleodeon and others.

He remembers Chappell from 1974 at a bar called The Pickwick, where writers hung out.

In the early 1990s, he heard a reading by Chappell.

"It just blew me away," Frierson recalled. He found Chappell immensely funny, his poetry both simple and profound.

"I thought right then I would make a documentary of him," Frierson said. "But then I had to put it down for 20 years or so."

Ron Miller, former book page editor of the News & Record, wrote the script. Kevin Wells, who teaches at UNCG, helped with editing.

Chappell was born in 1936 to two college graduates and schoolteachers. He grew up on a farm just outside the Haywood County town of Canton, a community where storytelling was rich and in a home where reading was encouraged.

The film includes footage old and new.

In one older interview, Chappell says: "I decided that I would be a writer when I was 13 years old. ... I didn’t decide that I would write anything or learn how to write anything or that I would read anything.

"It took a long time before I learned that you have to read a great deal, that you have to write. And then you become a writer."

His poems portray the difficult life on an Appalachian farm during the Depression.

Among them was the 1980 "My Father Washes His Hands," about his father and uncle having to bury the mule Honey, who died.

It was like

Closing a book on an unsatisfactory

Last chapter not pathetic and not tragic,

But angrifying mortifying sad.

He earned admission to Duke University. There, he "did nothing but drink and talk and read for three years until they got tired of me" and expelled him.

At age 22, he married Susan Nicholls on Aug. 2, 1959. They returned to Durham and he finished his bachelor's and master's degrees at Duke.

He studied creative writing with legendary professor William Blackburn. A film clip from ABC's "Meet the Professor" shows Blackburn talking with former students Chappell, Reynolds Price, William Styron and Mac Hyman, the latter the author of the novel "No Time for Sergeants."

He arrived in 1964 at Woman's College, now UNCG.

"It took me 20 years to figure out how to teach, which is to shut up and listen," he said. He chuckled. "I thought, 'Well, it worked for Socrates. Maybe it will work for me.'"

Follow @dawndkaneNR on Twitter.