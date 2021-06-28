'A second pandemic': N.C. hospitals plead for help with another health care crisis

"It's a second pandemic. We're referring to it as the mental health tsunami. And this giant wave is coming and it's continuing to grow and it still hasn't even made landfall yet," Bybel said.

Last week, the hospital association and nearly a dozen other organizations appealed to Gov. Roy Cooper and Republican leaders of the General Assembly for help. In a letter, they said North Carolina is failing to meet the growing demand for mental health services.

"Quite simply, the behavioral health crisis across North Carolina has reached a state of emergency," the letter said.

The letter was signed by several medical organizations, including those representing doctors, nurses and psychiatrists. But also lending support was the N.C. Chamber, the state's top business organization, and Blue Cross and Blue Shield of North Carolina, its busiest health insurer.

Gary Salamido, the chamber's president and CEO, said businesses understand that improving the state's mental health system is critical to recovering from the COVID-19 pandemic.

Blue Cross said the pandemic helped bring attention to the problems.