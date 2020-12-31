Charlotte could see a violence interrupters program in 2021, but what is it?

CHARLOTTE — When Charlotte City Council reconvenes in the new year, a priority for members will be getting a violence interruption program off the ground.

The program — which pays trusted community members to anticipate where crime will occur and intervene — was initially discussed in January 2020 after a year when the homicide total grew to 107 killings — more than doubling between 2014 and 2019.

The program was delayed by the pandemic and a month of nationwide protests over police brutality that led City Council to review police policy first.

Now, Lacey Williams, a program manager with the city's office of equity, mobility and immigrant integration, hopes the violence interruption program will be in place before the summer of 2021.

The need has never been greater. With only a couple of days left in the year, the city had broken last year's record of homicides and also experienced a rise in violent crime, while overall criminal incidents have been down.