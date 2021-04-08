Classic movies return to Greensboro's Carolina Theatre

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

7 p.m. April 21 and 22: “Selena.” The story of Selena Quintanilla-Perez, the most popular Latin singer at the time of her death at age 23. The film tells the story of the Tejano singer as she is accidentally discovered by her own father at the age of 10, following her life story through unforgettable concerts, family struggles, a secret marriage to her guitarist, and to the recording of an English-language album that she would never finish.

7 p.m. April 28 and 29: “Seven Brides for Seven Brothers.” When the eldest of seven brothers living on the frontier in the Oregon Territory returns with a bride, she is shocked to learn that her new home includes six untamed, unkempt, and uncouth brothers-in-law. Her efforts to turn the six brothers into gentlemen inspire them to find wives of their own, leading to a singing, dancing battle of the sexes in one of the greatest movie musicals ever filmed.

7 p.m. May 5 and 6: “The Goonies.” When a group of ordinary kids discover a secret treasure map, their sleepy seaport lives are suddenly transformed into a fun-filled, roller-coaster ride leading to an underground cavern in search of lost treasure. As the kids take on the property developing company planning to destroy their homes to build a country club, “the Goonies” tackle the danger — and adventure — along the way.