TODAY'S GAMES
Noon: Syracuse at North Carolina (ACC)
Noon: Charlotte at Appalachian State (ESPN2)
Noon: Arkansas State at Kansas State (WGHP)
Noon: Eastern Kentucky at West Virginia (FS1)
Noon: Louisiana at Iowa State (ESPN)
1:30 p.m.: La.-Monroe at Army (CBS Sports)
2:30 p.m.: Duke at Notre Dame (WXII)
3:30 p.m.: Georgia Tech at Florida State (WXLV)
3:30 p.m.: Campbell at Georgia Southern (ESPNU)
3:30 p.m.: Texas-San Antonio at Texas State (ESPN2)
7 p.m.: The Citadel at South Florida (ESPNU)
4 p.m.: Austin Peay at Pittsburgh (ACC)
7:30 p.m.: Clemson at Wake Forest (WXLV, ESPN3)
7:30 p.m.: Tulane at South Alabama (ESPN2)
8 p.m.: Western Kentucky at Louisville (ACC)
10 p.m.: Coastal Carolina at Kansas (FS1)
