The Beth David Synagogue COVID clearance book sale will be from 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Aug. 22, 10 a.m.-7 p.m. Aug. 23 and 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Aug. 24 at Beth David Synagogue, 804 Winview Drive in Greensboro. The Aug. 22 day and times were inadvertently left out of the Go Triad calendar for this week.