Dining Out briefs

Little Brother's taproom in Graham will serve Little Brother beers but also offer a selection of canned and draft beers from independent breweries around the country, just as Beer Co. did. The taproom also will sell wine, cider and cold-brew coffee.

The taproom plans to have regularly scheduled food trucks, live music, block parties and other events.

Little Brother: Barrel and Bottle asks that customers wear masks in the taproom. Dogs are welcome.

Fundraiser offers 6-course meals

The March of Dimes will hold its annual Triad Chefs Auction fundraiser with some changes this year because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Several Triad chefs have collaborated on a six-course meal for two that can be picked up to be enjoyed at home while while a live-streamed auction and Fund the Mission program.

Meal pickup will be from 4 to 6 p.m. Nov. 20, at The Painted Plate, 3404 Whitehurst Road in Greensboro, or at BB&T Ballpark, 951 Ballpark Way in Winston-Salem.

The live-streamed program will be from 8 to 9 p.m.