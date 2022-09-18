Failed hurricane response leaves Matthew, Florence victims homeless

More than 3,000 people affected by Hurricane Matthew in 2016 and Hurricane Florence in 2018 are still waiting for their homes to be repaired or rebuilt.

Hundreds live in temporary housing, including hotels.

Geraldine and Willie Williams, a married couple now living in Greene County, have been living in a hotel for almost three years after they were told by the North Carolina Office of Recovery and Resiliency — the agency tasked with rebuilding and repairing many of the homes damaged by the hurricanes — to move out of their damaged home in 2019.

“Every time we asked for any questions about services, when is our start and end date, nobody knew any answers,” Geraldine Williams told state lawmakers this week. “So this is where we are today, we have basically felt, I feel that we have been totally deprived from any home in any type of living that we’re used to.”

The comments came at a nearly six-hour meeting Wednesday where lawmakers grilled Gov. Roy Cooper’s administration on why federal disaster recovery funds for Matthew and Florence — which made landfall six and four years ago, respectively — had not yet been used in ways that helped thousands of affected people in Eastern North Carolina.

Republican Senate leader Phil Berger and House Speaker Tim Moore established a legislative subcommittee on hurricane response and recovery in July 2022, with 12 members: eight Republicans and four Democrats, split evenly between House and Senate members. The group held its first meeting Wednesday, where even state officials acknowledged failures.

Here are some answers to questions about why relief efforts are taking so long and what’s next.

What kind of help is available?

There are many funding streams for disaster response and recovery efforts, including from the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA), the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA), and other sources.

But public and political scrutiny has been focused on the funds managed by NCORR, which was established in 2018 by the legislature, and is overseen by Democratic Gov. Cooper.

NCORR, also dubbed ReBuild NC, manages $778 million ($236.5 million for Hurricane Matthew and $542.6 million for Hurricane Florence) in federal recovery funds awarded by the U.S Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD).

These funds must be spent by 2025, for Matthew and 2026, for Florence and are largely meant to be used to repair or replace homes owned by low-income families.

Who is in charge of managing the hurricane response and recovery funds?

Office of Recovery and Resiliency Chief Operating Officer Laura Hogshead, who previously worked as the HUD chief operating officer from 2013 to 2017, and Ivan Duncan, NCORR Chief Program Delivery Officer, acknowledged the agency’s failings at the committee meeting Wednesday.

“Let’s be frank, we know why we are here, this recovery is not going as you want it to go, it is not going as I want it to go. It is certainly not going as the families sitting behind me and out in Eastern North Carolina want it to go. And that is on me,” Hogshead said.

According to Hogshead, these HUD allocations are “the funds of last resort” intended to address the remaining needs of low-income families.

How far along are they?

To date, work on just 789 out of 4,197 homes have been completed, according to a presentation shared by Hogshead during her testimony.

To be eligible for aid, applicants must go through an eight-step process, which runs from the initial intake, inspection and environmental review requirements to award determination, contracting, and construction.

The largest group of applicants — 1,146 — are bottlenecked in the contracting process. Over 700 of those have had a general contractor assigned but are not yet in active construction.

As of Sept. 14, five general contractors are actively working and NCORR has 300 staff members, Hogshead said.

For Hogshead, bottlenecks have largely been due to supply-chain challenges during the COVID-19 pandemic — which she said have led to workforce shortages and difficulties hiring new contractors — as well as federal red tape associated with using the HUD funds.

Richard Trumper, director of the Office of State Budget and Management’s Disaster Recovery program, also testified at the meeting. The OSBM-DR manages more than $50 million in state funds allocated for recovery efforts through state laws known as Disaster Recovery Acts for Matthew and Florence and over $136 million in other disaster recovery funds.

According to Trumper, to date, OSBM-DR has helped 903 families with housing recovery services and is currently helping 24 families impacted by the hurricanes. It’s expended 82.2% of DRA funds, turned down just over 100 applicants and has 13 staff members.