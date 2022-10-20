Fall fun: Haunted attractions, fall festivals, pumpkin patches, corn mazes and more in and around Greensboro

Fall is here, and it’s time to hit the corn mazes, fall festivals, pumpkin patches and more. We rounded up a list of haunted attractions, as well as upcoming fall events, including:
Ongoing
What: Woods of Terror
When: Oct. 21-23, 28-31 and Nov. 4-5
Where: 5601 N. Church St., Greensboro
Admission: $30-$45, $45-$60 for fast pass and $60-$75 for all access
What to expect: 13 attractions and more
Information: woodsofterror.com
* * * *
What: Spookywoods 2022
When: Oct. 21-23, 28-31 and Nov. 4-5
Where: Kersey Valley, 1615 Kersey Valley Road, Archdale
Admission: $30, $55 for fast pass, $75 for immediate access and photos
What to expect: Recommended for 13 and older. Drive-through haunted trail to enter, 16 haunted attractions and more
Information: spookywoods.com
* * * *
What: J. Razz & Tazz Farm
When: 4-10 p.m. Friday, 10 a.m.-10 p.m. Saturday, 1-7 p.m. Sunday (Haunted Forest not open on Sunday)
Where: 180 Painter Lakes Road, Gibsonville
Admission: Cash only. Big Corn Maze — $9 for 12 and older, $5 for 4-11 and free for 3 and younger; Play area — $10 for 2 and older; Halloween Light Show — $10 for 4 and older
What to expect: Corn maze, mini maze, corn bins, playground, trike track, haystack mountain
Information: jrazz.com
* * * *
What: Horror House
When: 7-9 p.m. Oct. 22, 28
Where: 7289 Wyatt Drive, Summerfield
Admission: $15
What to expect: Five indoor haunted environments
Information: bugleboyfarms.com
* * * *
What: Maize Adventure
When: 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturdays and 1-5 p.m. Sundays until Oct. 30
Where: 1615 Kersey Valley Road, Archdale
Admission: $25 for 4 and older, $10 for 65 and older at maizeadventure.com/calendar
What to expect: Corn maze, train rides, games, mega slide, jumping pillows and more
Information: maizeadventure.com
* * * *
What: Fall on the Farm at Smith Hollow Farm
When: 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays until Nov. 6
Where: 5920 Smith Hollow Road, Kernersville
Admission: $15. Kids younger than 2 are free. Some rides cost extra.
What to expect: Corn maze, pumpkin patch, hayride, animal viewing and more
Information: tinyurl.com/yckk2rfd
* * * *
What: Spooky Bottom Haunted Trail
When: Oct. 21-23, 27-31 and Nov. 4-5
Where: 6059 Union Grove Church Road, Seagrove
Admission: $35 general admission with Zombie Shoot or $50 for fast pass and Zombie Shoot at tinyurl.com/2pvx5k4k
Information: spookybottom.com
* * * *
What: The Corntacular Adventure
When: 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturdays and noon-6 p.m. Sundays through Oct. 30
Where: Harvests Ridge Farm, 545 Service Road, Ruffin
Admission: $12 and 2 and younger are free. Corn cannon costs extra.
What to expect: Corn maze, jumping pillow, slide, barrel train, hay ride, corn box, ball pit and more.
Information: comegetlost.com
Events
What: Friday Flicks Present “Halloweentown”
When: 5-11 p.m. Oct. 21
Where: LeBauer Park, 200 N. Davie St., Greensboro
Admission: Free
What to expect: Outdoor rated G film, bring chairs or blankets, bring picnics
Information: greensborodowntownparks.org
* * * *
What: Burlington Monster Mash Scavenger Hunt
What: 5 p.m. Oct. 21-28
When: Historic Depot and Amphitheater, 200 S. Main St., Burlington
Admission: Free
What to expect: Scavenger hunt downtown with trick-or-treating, inflatables and more
Information: tinyurl.com/bduszkmj
* * * *
What: Vampire Ball
When: 6-9 p.m. Oct. 21
Where: Leonard Recreation Center, 6324 Ballinger Road, Greensboro
Admission: Free
What to expect: Teen event with costume contest, dancing, games, snacks, candy
* * * *
What: Greensboro Youth Council’s Ghoulash!
When: 2-6 p.m. Oct. 22
Where: LeBauer Park, 200 N. Davie St., Greensboro
Admission: Free
What to expect: Scare-free event with candy, games, costume contest, more
* * * *
What: Boo at the Zoo
When: 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Oct. 22-23
Where: NC Zoo, 4401 Zoo Parkway, Asheboro
Admission: $8 non-members, $5 members (not included with general admission)
What to expect: Trick-or-treating, games, entertainment, costume contest
Information: nczoo.org/events/boo-nc-zoo
* * * *
What: Halloween Hoopla
When: 6 p.m. Oct. 27
Where: Brown Recreation Center, 302 E. Vandalia Road, Greensboro
Admission: Free
What to expect: Games, crafts, prizes, more
* * * *
What: Spooky Stories
When: 5-6 p.m. Oct. 29
Where: Lake Brandt, 5945 Lake Brandt Road, Greensboro
Admission: $2 at tinyurl.com/3euz52wy
What to expect: Spooky stories and s’mores
* * * *
What: Día de los Muertos
When: Oct. 29-Nov. 5
Where: High Point Museum, 1859 E. Lexington Ave., High Point
Admission: Free
What to expect: History of Day of the Dead, altar display
Information: highpointnc.gov/2329/Museum
* * * *
What: Howl-o-ween II
When: Noon-4 p.m. Oct. 30
Where: Country Park, 3905 Nathanael Green Drive, Greensboro
Admission: Free
What to expect: Costume party with treats for humans and dogs
* * * *
What: Pumpkin Smash
When: 10 a.m.-noon Nov. 5
Where: Lake Brandt, 5945 Lake Brandt Road, Greensboro
Admission: Free
What to expect: Don’t trash your pumpkins and jack-o-lanterns. Bring them to this smashing event. Pumpkins will be composted after the event.