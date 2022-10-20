Fall fun: Haunted attractions, fall festivals, pumpkin patches, corn mazes and more in and around Greensboro

Fall is here, and it’s time to hit the corn mazes, fall festivals, pumpkin patches and more. We rounded up a list of haunted attractions, as well as upcoming fall events, including:

Ongoing

What: Woods of Terror

When: Oct. 21-23, 28-31 and Nov. 4-5

Where: 5601 N. Church St., Greensboro

Admission: $30-$45, $45-$60 for fast pass and $60-$75 for all access

What to expect: 13 attractions and more

* * * *

What: Spookywoods 2022

When: Oct. 21-23, 28-31 and Nov. 4-5

Where: Kersey Valley, 1615 Kersey Valley Road, Archdale

Admission: $30, $55 for fast pass, $75 for immediate access and photos

What to expect: Recommended for 13 and older. Drive-through haunted trail to enter, 16 haunted attractions and more

* * * *

What: J. Razz & Tazz Farm

When: 4-10 p.m. Friday, 10 a.m.-10 p.m. Saturday, 1-7 p.m. Sunday (Haunted Forest not open on Sunday)

Where: 180 Painter Lakes Road, Gibsonville

Admission: Cash only. Big Corn Maze — $9 for 12 and older, $5 for 4-11 and free for 3 and younger; Play area — $10 for 2 and older; Halloween Light Show — $10 for 4 and older

What to expect: Corn maze, mini maze, corn bins, playground, trike track, haystack mountain

* * * *

What: Horror House

When: 7-9 p.m. Oct. 22, 28

Where: 7289 Wyatt Drive, Summerfield

Admission: $15

What to expect: Five indoor haunted environments

* * * *

What: Maize Adventure

When: 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturdays and 1-5 p.m. Sundays until Oct. 30

Where: 1615 Kersey Valley Road, Archdale

Admission: $25 for 4 and older, $10 for 65 and older at maizeadventure.com/calendar

What to expect: Corn maze, train rides, games, mega slide, jumping pillows and more

* * * *

What: Fall on the Farm at Smith Hollow Farm

When: 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays until Nov. 6

Where: 5920 Smith Hollow Road, Kernersville

Admission: $15. Kids younger than 2 are free. Some rides cost extra.

What to expect: Corn maze, pumpkin patch, hayride, animal viewing and more

* * * *

What: Spooky Bottom Haunted Trail

When: Oct. 21-23, 27-31 and Nov. 4-5

Where: 6059 Union Grove Church Road, Seagrove

Admission: $35 general admission with Zombie Shoot or $50 for fast pass and Zombie Shoot at tinyurl.com/2pvx5k4k

* * * *

What: The Corntacular Adventure

When: 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturdays and noon-6 p.m. Sundays through Oct. 30

Where: Harvests Ridge Farm, 545 Service Road, Ruffin

Admission: $12 and 2 and younger are free. Corn cannon costs extra.

What to expect: Corn maze, jumping pillow, slide, barrel train, hay ride, corn box, ball pit and more.

Events

What: Friday Flicks Present “Halloweentown”

When: 5-11 p.m. Oct. 21

Where: LeBauer Park, 200 N. Davie St., Greensboro

Admission: Free

What to expect: Outdoor rated G film, bring chairs or blankets, bring picnics

* * * *

What: Burlington Monster Mash Scavenger Hunt

What: 5 p.m. Oct. 21-28

When: Historic Depot and Amphitheater, 200 S. Main St., Burlington

Admission: Free

What to expect: Scavenger hunt downtown with trick-or-treating, inflatables and more

* * * *

What: Vampire Ball

When: 6-9 p.m. Oct. 21

Where: Leonard Recreation Center, 6324 Ballinger Road, Greensboro

Admission: Free

What to expect: Teen event with costume contest, dancing, games, snacks, candy

* * * *

What: Greensboro Youth Council’s Ghoulash!

When: 2-6 p.m. Oct. 22

Where: LeBauer Park, 200 N. Davie St., Greensboro

Admission: Free

What to expect: Scare-free event with candy, games, costume contest, more

* * * *

What: Boo at the Zoo

When: 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Oct. 22-23

Where: NC Zoo, 4401 Zoo Parkway, Asheboro

Admission: $8 non-members, $5 members (not included with general admission)

What to expect: Trick-or-treating, games, entertainment, costume contest

* * * *

What: Halloween Hoopla

When: 6 p.m. Oct. 27

Where: Brown Recreation Center, 302 E. Vandalia Road, Greensboro

Admission: Free

What to expect: Games, crafts, prizes, more

* * * *

What: Spooky Stories

When: 5-6 p.m. Oct. 29

Where: Lake Brandt, 5945 Lake Brandt Road, Greensboro

What to expect: Spooky stories and s’mores

* * * *

What: Día de los Muertos

When: Oct. 29-Nov. 5

Where: High Point Museum, 1859 E. Lexington Ave., High Point

Admission: Free

What to expect: History of Day of the Dead, altar display

* * * *

What: Howl-o-ween II

When: Noon-4 p.m. Oct. 30

Where: Country Park, 3905 Nathanael Green Drive, Greensboro

Admission: Free

What to expect: Costume party with treats for humans and dogs

* * * *

What: Pumpkin Smash

When: 10 a.m.-noon Nov. 5

Where: Lake Brandt, 5945 Lake Brandt Road, Greensboro

Admission: Free

What to expect: Don’t trash your pumpkins and jack-o-lanterns. Bring them to this smashing event. Pumpkins will be composted after the event.