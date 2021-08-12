Farmers market is seeking entries for Aug. 28 salsa contest

The Fairgrounds Farmers Market is seeking entries for its annual Saucy Salsa contest, which will be at 10 a.m. Aug. 28 during the weekly Saturday market.

The contest will have mild and hot categories, and salsas must be submitted the day of the contest.

The winners of each category will receive $100 in “market bucks” that can be used to buy produce and other items at the Fairgrounds Farmers Market. Second- and third-place winners will receive $50 and $25 in market bucks, respectively.

The contest is open to amateur cooks 18 and older. All entries must be homemade, and each contestant can enter no more than one salsa in each category.

Complete contest rules, judging criteria and the entry form are posted at WSfairgrounds.com/saucy-salsa-contest. Registration is free, and must be completed online.

Food editor Michael Hastings of the Winston-Salem Journal will be among the judges.

The Fairgrounds Farmers Market is open every Saturday from 6 a.m. to 1 p.m. Enter through the parking area off of 27th Street.

Contact Michael Hastings at 336-727-7394 or mhastings@wsjournal.com.