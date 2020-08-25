CHARLOTTE — Before the doubleheader weekend at Dover, Jimmie Johnson trailed William Byron by 25 points in the Chase playoff standings. After a third-place finish Sunday, Johnson has reduced that points difference to four.
While Byron's struggles Saturday and Johnson's seventh-place finish helped, Sunday's late-lap call to add replace just two tires instead of four was particularly essential to keeping hope alive. Every point counts for the 16-driver postseason. And just a few separate the seven-time Cup Series champion from the postseason during his final year of full-time NASCAR racing.
Johnson's biggest hurdle now is Daytona, the superspeedway that could produce a wild-card winner next weekend. Johnson said that it's tough to plan and predict much for any race at that track. Especially when the field starts running in a big pack, wrecks are almost inevitable.
"If you have a dominant car and you can lead the race and control the lanes up front, there's an opportunity there. obviously," Johnson said. "But I feel like luck and fate is going to kind of control the outcome of this."
"Luck" and "fate" have not been kind to Johnson this season. His car was disqualified from the field after the first race at Charlotte, essentially erasing his second-place finish. (His Chevrolet failed post-race technical inspection for a rear-alignment issue and he was relegated to 40th.) Then, he tested positive for COVID-19 in July and was forced to miss the Brickyard 400 at Indianapolis. He was 15th in the points standings at the time.
The next two races were won by two drivers ranked below Johnson, Cole Custer and Thomasville's Austin Dillon, further pushing him down the points ladder, as Byron continued earning top-10s in the stages.
"I still think we're missing some pace and we don't have dominant pace, but runs like today, to run in the top five, to run in the top 10, we should have been doing this all year long and not having to worry about points going into Daytona," Johnson said.
"I'm pretty bummed about that," Johnson said, adding that if they were able to score more points in races at Charlotte and Indianapolis, his team would be in a "much different position right now than we're in."
Although the playoff picture with one regular-season race left looks like a duel between Johnson and Byron, as well as No. 21 driver Matt DiBenedetto in 15th (five points ahead of Byron), Johnson said the Hendrick teams are still operating as one unit, including sharing notes.
"It was that way racing my teammates for championships," Johnson said. "It's certainly that way going into a playoff race."
It wouldn't do much to hide information either since Byron's crew chief Chad Knaus is well-aware of Johnson's tendencies as his former crew chief. Johnson said that neither team wants to boot the other from the postseason. He offered the possibility that both make it.
"We've kind of seen it coming, right?" Johnson said of the Hendrick duel. "The last couple weeks. The thing that is very encouraging is we now have the 21 car there in the mix, so we both can get through."
Johnson said the key is racing smart at Daytona, but that he's not putting too much pressure on himself.
"You keep looking forward and you don't spend much time putting a lot of emotional value into things," Johnson said. "I've been doing that all year long and I'm running out of races, so I guess at some point it'll probably hit me, but right now it's kind of business as usual and just focusing on the job ahead of me."
He had an optimistic thought despite the looming end of the season, which signals the end of his full-time NASCAR career.
"At the end of the day, for the 24 car, I wish them the best," Johnson said. "They're my teammates. That car and that number, Chad Knaus, William Byron, they're friends, they're teammates.
"Now that I know there's a path in for both of us, maybe I'll stop thinking so many bad thoughts about those guys, and maybe we can both get in."
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.