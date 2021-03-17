First Four offers possible financial rewards and longer NCAA Tournament stay

NORFOLK, Va. — In a good news-bad-news scenario, the Norfolk State men's basketball team will face the longest road possible to a potential Final Four appearance.

The Spartans open the NCAA Tournament on Thursday against Appalachian State in the First Four, commonly known as a play-in game.

On one hand, the MEAC Tournament champions might view their seeding as a slight. On the other, it’s an opportunity for more attention and a financial boost.

“People might look at that as disrespectful,” eighth-year Norfolk State coach Robert Jones said. “But I also look at that as the other side of the coin – and literally, the coin.”

With each win in the tournament, the Spartans can generate additional money for the school and the MEAC. Tournament wins, termed “units” by the NCAA, were to be valued at $282,100 had the 2020 tournament not been canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, according to USA Today.

That means that if Norfolk State beats Appalachian State and advances to face top overall seed Gonzaga on Saturday, the school and the conference will get a bigger payday. Plus, the Spartans will get to experience the tournament for at least two more days.