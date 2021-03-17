First Four offers possible financial rewards and longer NCAA Tournament stay

NORFOLK, Va. — In a good news-bad-news scenario, the Norfolk State men's basketball team will face the longest road possible to a potential Final Four appearance.
The Spartans open the NCAA Tournament on Thursday against Appalachian State in the First Four, commonly known as a play-in game.
On one hand, the MEAC Tournament champions might view their seeding as a slight. On the other, it’s an opportunity for more attention and a financial boost.
“People might look at that as disrespectful,” eighth-year Norfolk State coach Robert Jones said. “But I also look at that as the other side of the coin – and literally, the coin.”
With each win in the tournament, the Spartans can generate additional money for the school and the MEAC. Tournament wins, termed “units” by the NCAA, were to be valued at $282,100 had the 2020 tournament not been canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, according to USA Today.
That means that if Norfolk State beats Appalachian State and advances to face top overall seed Gonzaga on Saturday, the school and the conference will get a bigger payday. Plus, the Spartans will get to experience the tournament for at least two more days.
It’s why Jones, a Norfolk State assistant when the 15th-seeded team upset second-seeded Missouri in 2012, is fine with the prospect of having to win a game to earn a No. 16 seed.
“It’ll come out better financially for the school, which should come out better for the program,” Jones said. “So I can look at it both ways. I can see what people say about the disrespect side, but from the financial side, it actually works out better for the school.”
Hours after Saturday’s 71-63 win over Morgan State in the MEAC Tournament title game, the Spartans boarded a charter jet bound for Indiana, where the entire NCAA tournament will be held due to COVID protocols.
Norfolk State's players and staff spent all day Sunday confined to their rooms awaiting COVID test results before a nighttime shoot-around. Practices were scheduled for Tuesday and Wednesday, the latter open to the public.
The Spartans (16-7) have never faced Appalachian State (17-11), the Sun Belt tournament champion.
Norfolk State guard Joe Bryant, the MEAC tournament’s Most Outstanding Player, said he spent his quarantine down time reading, watching TV and playing videos games while confined to his hotel room. Thursday’s game, he said, can’t arrive quickly enough.
“Win, lose or draw, I’m blessed to be able to make it to the NCAA Tournament,” the former Lake Taylor High star said. “But hopefully, we win and get to Saturday and play the big dogs.
“We got dogs on our team, so we’re not afraid of nobody.”
It’s not unprecedented for First Four teams to make their presence felt in the tournament. In 2011, Virginia Commonwealth reached the Final Four.
This year, with the wild card that is COVID testing among teams, anything seems possible.
“It’s really open for anybody, honestly,” Jones said. “And we hope that we can be that anybody to make the run. Why not us, right?”