Four crashes in four months. What's wrong with this Greensboro intersection?

GREENSBORO — Workers secured plywood to the side of Weaver Academy on Thursday afternoon, covering the opening left by yet another vehicle that's crashed into the school.

Behind the plywood is a classroom — one typically filled. But with repairs underway, students learned remotely Thursday.

Four incidents in four months. That's how problematic the intersection at Washington and Spring streets has become.

Thursday's accident marks the second time in less than a month that students couldn't be in class because of a car finding its way into the school. On Oct. 7, one plowed into the building shortly before 7 a.m.

On July 3, it was tragic: a 20-year-old woman was killed and three other people injured when a car drove through the intersection and struck the building.

There was another crash in the same area on Oct. 20. Though the car didn't hit the school, it did strike the fence between the street and building.

"We did not anticipate four different incidents to happen within the span of four months," said Michelle Reed, the chief operating officer for Guilford County Schools, during a press conference Thursday afternoon outside of Weaver. "It's really a shock to all of us."