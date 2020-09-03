AUTO RACING

4:55 a.m.: F1, Italian Grand Prix practice (ESPN)

8:55 a.m.: F1, Italian Grand Prix practice (ESPN2)

AUSTRALIAN FOOTBALL

5:30 a.m.: Brisbane vs. Collingwood (ESPN2)

CYCLING

7:30 p.m.: Tour de France (NBC Sports)

GOLF

6 a.m.: European, Andalucia Masters (Golf)

9 a.m.: European, Andalucia Masters (Golf)

1 p.m.: PGA, Tour Championship (Golf)

HORSE RACING

11 a.m.: Saratoga Live (FS2)

3 p.m.: Kentucky Oaks (NBC Sports)

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL

6:30 p.m.: Corner Canyon (Utah) vs. Bingham (Utah) (ESPNU)

8 p.m.: IMG Academy (Fla) vs. Venice (Fla) (ESPNU)

MLB

4 p.m.: Washington at Atlanta, DH (Fox Sports South)

4 p.m.: Cincinnati at Pittsburgh, DH (Fox Sports Southeast)

6:30 p.m.: Miami at Tampa Bay (FS1)

8:15 p.m.: St. Louis at Chicago Cubs (ESPN+)

9:30 p.m.: Colorado at Los Angeles Dodgers (MLB)

NBA PLAYOFFS

6:30 p.m.: Milwaukee vs. Miami (TNT)

9 p.m.: Houston vs. Los Angeles Lakers (ESPN)

NHL PLAYOFFS

Time TBA: Dallas vs. Colorado (NBC Sports)

Time TBA: Vancouver vs. Vegas, if necessary (NBC Sports)

RUGBY

4 a.m.: NRL, Newcastle vs. Cornulla-Sutherland (FS1)

6 a.m.: NRL, South Sydney vs. Melbourne (FS2)

SOCCER

2:30 p.m.: UEFA Nations, Norway vs. Austria (ESPNews)

10 p.m.: Liga MX, Tijuana vs. Monterrey (FS1)

TENNIS

11 a.m.: U.S. Open (ESPN3)

Noon: U.S. Tennis (ESPN, ESPN3)

7 p.m.: U.S. Tennis (ESPN, ESPN2)

Tags

Load comments