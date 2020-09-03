AUTO RACING
4:55 a.m.: F1, Italian Grand Prix practice (ESPN)
8:55 a.m.: F1, Italian Grand Prix practice (ESPN2)
AUSTRALIAN FOOTBALL
5:30 a.m.: Brisbane vs. Collingwood (ESPN2)
CYCLING
7:30 p.m.: Tour de France (NBC Sports)
GOLF
6 a.m.: European, Andalucia Masters (Golf)
9 a.m.: European, Andalucia Masters (Golf)
1 p.m.: PGA, Tour Championship (Golf)
HORSE RACING
11 a.m.: Saratoga Live (FS2)
3 p.m.: Kentucky Oaks (NBC Sports)
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL
6:30 p.m.: Corner Canyon (Utah) vs. Bingham (Utah) (ESPNU)
8 p.m.: IMG Academy (Fla) vs. Venice (Fla) (ESPNU)
MLB
4 p.m.: Washington at Atlanta, DH (Fox Sports South)
4 p.m.: Cincinnati at Pittsburgh, DH (Fox Sports Southeast)
6:30 p.m.: Miami at Tampa Bay (FS1)
8:15 p.m.: St. Louis at Chicago Cubs (ESPN+)
9:30 p.m.: Colorado at Los Angeles Dodgers (MLB)
NBA PLAYOFFS
6:30 p.m.: Milwaukee vs. Miami (TNT)
9 p.m.: Houston vs. Los Angeles Lakers (ESPN)
NHL PLAYOFFS
Time TBA: Dallas vs. Colorado (NBC Sports)
Time TBA: Vancouver vs. Vegas, if necessary (NBC Sports)
RUGBY
4 a.m.: NRL, Newcastle vs. Cornulla-Sutherland (FS1)
6 a.m.: NRL, South Sydney vs. Melbourne (FS2)
SOCCER
2:30 p.m.: UEFA Nations, Norway vs. Austria (ESPNews)
10 p.m.: Liga MX, Tijuana vs. Monterrey (FS1)
TENNIS
11 a.m.: U.S. Open (ESPN3)
Noon: U.S. Tennis (ESPN, ESPN3)
7 p.m.: U.S. Tennis (ESPN, ESPN2)
