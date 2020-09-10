AUTO RACING

7 p.m.: NASCAR Xfinity, Go Bowling 250 (NBC Sports)

CYCLING

6:30 a.m.: Tour de France (NBC Sports)

GOLF

6 a.m.: European, Portugal Masters (Golf)

9 a.m.: European, Portugal Masters (Golf)

Noon: LPGA, ANA Inspiration (Golf)

4 p.m.: PGA, Safeway Open (Golf)

7 p.m.: LPGA, ANA Inspiration (Golf)

9:30 p.m.: Champions, Sanford International (Golf)

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL

8 p.m.: Rabun County (Ga.) vs. Prince Avenue Christian (Ga.) (ESPNU)

MLB

5 p.m.: Philadelphia at Miami, DH (MLB)

6 p.m.: Atlanta at Washington (Fox Sports South, FS1)

8 p.m.: Cincinnati at St. Louis (Fox Sports Southeast)

9:10 p.m.: San Francisco at San Diego (ESPN+)

10 p.m.: Seattle at Arizona (MLB)

NBA PLAYOFFS

6:30 p.m.: Denver vs. Los Angeles Clippers (TNT)

9 p.m.: Boston vs. Toronto (TNT)

NHL PLAYOFFS

8 p.m.: Tampa Bay vs. New York Islanders (USA)

RUGBY

6 a.m.: NRL, Penrith vs. Parramatta (FS2)

1 p.m.: St. Helens vs. Hull Kingston (FS2)

3 p.m.: Leeds vs. Huddersfield (FS2)

TENNIS

6 a.m.: Generali Open, Championship Istanbul (Tennis)

Noon: U.S. Open (ESPN2, ESPN3)

3 p.m.: U.S. Open (ESPN+)

4 p.m.: U.S. Open, men's singles semifinals (ESPN)

WNBA

7 p.m.: Atlanta vs. Connecticut (Fox Sports Southeast)

8 p.m.: Chicago vs. Dallas (CBS Sports)

10 p.m.: Seattle vs. Phoenix (CBS Sports)

