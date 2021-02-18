GreenHill gallery to install new 'Shift Happens' art exhibition

On March 12, a new exhibition by Knightdale artist Heather Gordon will fill GreenHill Center for North Carolina Art in Greensboro. And the public can participate.

"Shift Happens" will feature a series of site-specific installations in tape and video, luminous abstract paintings and drawings at the gallery in Greensboro Cultural Center, 200 N. Davie St.

Visitor responses and collaboration will result in the creation of new works inside and outside the gallery.

The exhibition runs through June 26.

It expands GreenHill’s public art initiative, “One Love Response,” that was created by Gordon and inspired by the “One Love” street mural outside on North Davie Street.

"'Shift Happens' explores disruptive cultural and political currents that challenge us all,” Barbara Richter, GreenHill’s executive director, said in the announcement.

“At a time of global unrest and isolation, the exhibition creates space for conversation," Richter said. "Immersive, evolving installations encourage us to come together and consider: Where are the truths we yearn to reveal?”