GreenHill gallery to install new 'Shift Happens' art exhibition

On March 12, a new exhibition by Knightdale artist Heather Gordon will fill GreenHill Center for North Carolina Art in Greensboro. And the public can participate.
"Shift Happens" will feature a series of site-specific installations in tape and video, luminous abstract paintings and drawings at the gallery in Greensboro Cultural Center, 200 N. Davie St.
Visitor responses and collaboration will result in the creation of new works inside and outside the gallery.
The exhibition runs through June 26.
It expands GreenHill’s public art initiative, “One Love Response,” that was created by Gordon and inspired by the “One Love” street mural outside on North Davie Street.
"'Shift Happens' explores disruptive cultural and political currents that challenge us all,” Barbara Richter, GreenHill’s executive director, said in the announcement.
“At a time of global unrest and isolation, the exhibition creates space for conversation," Richter said. "Immersive, evolving installations encourage us to come together and consider: Where are the truths we yearn to reveal?”
Gordon examines language phrases surrounding COVID-19 reporting. The titles of many of her works are the basis for their design. Phrases like "essential worker" are translated by the artist into numbers and then origami shapes to make “maps” that in turn become paintings or tape installations.
The centerpiece of GreenHill’s exhibition is a 96-foot-long tape installation entitled “No Justice No Peace."
A video entitled, “My Whole Soul is in This” projects a winter sky in the gallery. Another projection uses American sign language to greet visitors. The moving images underline Gordon’s central themes of language analysis, cultural events and the packaging of news.
Here are ways that the public can participate:
- Artist Open Studio Hours, 1 to 2 p.m. March 4-6. Gordon will be available online to answer questions and share progress on installations — as she is constructing them — at GreenHill. Go to GreenHillNC.org for Zoom registration details.
- The Handshake Project, March 12-June 26. The project invites people to submit video clips of themselves engaged in a handshake. The evolving video compilation will capture a community of handshake responses.
Assistance and a video booth are provided in the gallery. Remote entries are also welcome by email.
Visit http://heathergordon.transition-project.com/the-handshake-project/ for details.
Participants can email a video file link to Gordon at heatgord@fastmailcom and include names of people whose hands are part of the submission.
- "How Do You Feel?" Tape installations from May 12-18 and June 9-15. The public can respond to the question, “How Do you Feel?” in 130 or fewer characters.
Gordon will translate responses into folding pattern tape drawings she will install on 71-by-49-inch walls in the gallery.
“Gordon’s seemingly empirical approach channels tensions between our understanding of objective facts and our subjective response to information," Curator Edie Carpenter said in the announcement. "The results are works of resounding impact and spaces for visitors to reflect and respond.”
A comprehensive digital catalog will complement in-person visits to the gallery. Frequent updates on public art initiatives and visitor engagement opportunities will be posted at GreenHillNC.org. Gordon's paintings and drawings are available for purchase.
Contact Dawn DeCwikiel-Kane at 336-373-5204 and follow @dawndkaneNR on Twitter.