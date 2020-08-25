GREENSBORO — This year marks the 100th anniversary of the passage of the 19th Amendment, guaranteeing women's right to vote. The Greensboro Public Library and Greensboro History Museum are celebrating with "Represent: From Women's Suffrage to Changing the World," three days of free programming starting Thursday.
At 6 p.m. Thursday, log in to "Suffrage Stories: A Complicated Narrative" and explore the history and legacy of women's suffrage with Smithsonian Affiliates.
"History Lunch Break: Dr. Charlotte Hawkins Brown & Her Legacies" takes place live at noon Friday. Educator Charlotte Hawkins Brown established the Palmer Memorial Institute in 1902 in Sedalia and made it a leading preparatory school for Black students. Hear from Lacey Wilson, site manager at Charlotte Hawkins Brown Museum, about Brown’s influence on the suffrage movement and the State Historic Site that shares her story. Watch the program on the Greensboro History Museum Facebook page or log in to the Zoom webinar to ask questions.
Join a virtual conversation at 7 p.m. Friday with the authors of "Represent: The Woman's Guide To Running For Office and Changing The World," comedian, actress and activist June Diane Raphael and Kate Black, former chief of staff at Emily’s List. This event is co-sponsored by the Greensboro Public Library Foundation, Greensboro History Museum and the League of Women Voters of the Piedmont Triad.
On Facebook, the library will present "Teen Tutorial: How to Register to Vote" at 2 p.m. Friday, "Lesser Known History of the Suffrage Movement" at 3:30 p.m. Friday, "Women and Colored Women," an essay written by Mary B. Talbert in 1915 and performed by Greensboro actor Jeanna Bridges, at 3 p.m. Saturday and "You Can Vote: Ways to Vote, Absentee Ballots and More!" at 4 p.m. Saturday.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.