HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD
CONFERENCE TOURNAMENTS

BOYS

METRO 4-A

Semifinals

Thursdays results

No. 1 Grimsley 78, No. 5 Northwest Guilford 64

No. 2 Ragsdale 64, No. 3 Northern Guilford 57

Championship

Friday's game

At Northern Guilford

No. 1 Grimsley vs. No. 2 Ragsdale, 7:30 p.m.

MID-STATE 3-A

At Atkins

Semifinals

Wednesday's result

No. 1 Smith 73, No. 4 Southern Guilford 54

Thursday's result

No. 2 Dudley 66, No. 3 Atkins 65

Championship

Friday's game

No. 1 Smith vs. No. 2 Dudley, 7:30 p.m.

MID-STATE 2-A

At Morehead

Semifinals

Tuesday's result

No. 1 Morehead 63, No. 5 Reidsville  55

Wednesday's result

No. 2 Walkertown 73, No. 3 Andrews 70

Championship

Friday's game

No. 2 Walkertown at No. 1 Morehead, 7:30 p.m.

NORTHWEST 1-A

At Bethany Community

Semifinals

Tuesday's result

No. 1 Winston-Salem Prep 86, No. 4 Cornerstone Charter 58

Wednesday's result

No. 2 Bishop McGuinness 61, No. 3 Bethany Community 53

Championship

Friday's game

No. 1 Winston-Salem Prep vs. No. 2 Bishop McGuinness, 7:30 p.m.

CENTRAL PIEDMONT 4-A

At West Forsyth

Semifinals

Tuesday's result

No. 3 Mount Tabor 58, No. 7 West Forsyth 52

Wednesday's result

No. 5 Reynolds 67, No. 1 East Forsyth 45

Championship

Friday's game

No. 3 Mount Tabor vs. No. 5 Reynolds, 7:30 p.m.

GIRLS

METRO 4-A

Semifinals

Thursday's results

No. 1 Northern Guilford 51, No. 5 Northwest Guilford 34

No. 2 Southwest Guilford 48, No. 3 Ragsdale 45

Championship

Friday's game

At Northern Guilford

No. 1 Northern Guilford 64, No. 2 Southwest Guilford 39

MID-STATE 3-A

At Atkins

Semifinals

Wednesday's result

No. 1 Smith 53, No. 5 Northeast Guilford 34

Thursday's result

No. 3 Rockingham County 46, No. 2 Atkins 38

Championship

Friday's game

No. 1 Smith vs. No. 3 Rockingham County, 6 p.m.

MID-STATE 2-A

At Morehead

Semifinals

Tuesday's result

No. 1 Andrews 60, No. 4 Reidsville 35

Wednesday's result

No. 2 West Stokes 41, No. 3 McMichael 37

Championship

Friday's game

No. 1 Andrews vs. No. 2 West Stokes, 6 p.m.

NORTHWEST 1-A

At Bethany Community

Semifinals

Tuesday's result

No. 1 Bishop McGuinness 70, No. 4 Winston-Salem Prep 37

Wednesday's result

No. 2 N.C. Leadership Academy 52, No. 3 Cornerstone Charter 28

Championship

Friday's game

No. 2 N.C. Leadership Academy vs. No. 1 Bishop McGuinness, 6 p.m.

CENTRAL PIEDMONT 4-A

At West Forsyth

Semifinals

Tuesday's result

No. 3 Reynolds 34, No. 2 Reagan 32

Wednesday's result

No. 1 East Forsyth 36, No. 5 West Forsyth 29

Championship

Friday's game

No. 3 Reynolds vs. No. 1 East Forsyth, 6 p.m.

NCISAA STATE TOURNAMENTS

BOYS

Second round

Thursday's results

CLASS 4-A

No. 6 Concord Cannon School 62, Wesleyan 59

No. 2 Greensboro Day, bye

CLASS 3-A

Calvary Day 67, No. 5 Gaston Christian 61

No. 7 Forsyth Country Day 55, Raleigh Grace Christian 46

No. 4 High Point Christian, bye

CLASS 2-A WEST

No. 4 Rock Hill (S.C.) Westminster Catawba Christian 56, No. 5 Caldwell 52

Third round

Saturday's games

CLASS 4-A

No. 7 Charlotte Christian (14-15) at No. 2 Greensboro Day (30-3)

CLASS 3-A

Calvary Day (11-19) at No. 4 High Point Christian (20-7)

No. 7 Forsyth Country Day (17-11) at No. 2 Wilmington Cape Fear Academy (18-3)

GIRLS

Second round

Thursday's results

CLASS 4-A

No. 5 Wesleyan 58, Greensboro Day 41

CLASS 3-A

No. 3 Forsyth Country Day, bye

No. 2 High Point Christian, bye

CLASS 2-A WEST

No. 3 Caldwell 59, No. 6 Charlotte University Christian 14

No. 1 The Burlington School 56, No. 8 Westchester 20

Third round

Saturday's games

CLASS 4-A

No. 5 Wesleyan (17-6) at No. 4 Charlotte Providence Day (21-3)

CLASS 3-A

No. 6 Fayetteville Christian (14-3) at No. 3 Forsyth Country Day (16-6)

Charlotte Hickory Grove Christian (10-10) at No. 2 High Point Christian (18-9)

CLASS 2-A

No. 3 Caldwell (14-7) at No. 2 Goldsboro Wayne Christian (18-3)

Contact Joe Sirera at 336-373-7034, and follow @JoeSireraSports on Twitter.

