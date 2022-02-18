HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD

CONFERENCE TOURNAMENTS
BOYS
METRO 4-A
Semifinals
Thursdays results
No. 1 Grimsley 78, No. 5 Northwest Guilford 64
No. 2 Ragsdale 64, No. 3 Northern Guilford 57
Championship
Friday's game
At Northern Guilford
No. 1 Grimsley vs. No. 2 Ragsdale, 7:30 p.m.
MID-STATE 3-A
At Atkins
Semifinals
Wednesday's result
No. 1 Smith 73, No. 4 Southern Guilford 54
Thursday's result
No. 2 Dudley 66, No. 3 Atkins 65
Championship
Friday's game
No. 1 Smith vs. No. 2 Dudley, 7:30 p.m.
MID-STATE 2-A
At Morehead
Semifinals
Tuesday's result
No. 1 Morehead 63, No. 5 Reidsville 55
Wednesday's result
No. 2 Walkertown 73, No. 3 Andrews 70
Championship
Friday's game
No. 2 Walkertown at No. 1 Morehead, 7:30 p.m.
NORTHWEST 1-A
At Bethany Community
Semifinals
Tuesday's result
No. 1 Winston-Salem Prep 86, No. 4 Cornerstone Charter 58
Wednesday's result
No. 2 Bishop McGuinness 61, No. 3 Bethany Community 53
Championship
Friday's game
No. 1 Winston-Salem Prep vs. No. 2 Bishop McGuinness, 7:30 p.m.
CENTRAL PIEDMONT 4-A
At West Forsyth
Semifinals
Tuesday's result
No. 3 Mount Tabor 58, No. 7 West Forsyth 52
Wednesday's result
No. 5 Reynolds 67, No. 1 East Forsyth 45
Championship
Friday's game
No. 3 Mount Tabor vs. No. 5 Reynolds, 7:30 p.m.
GIRLS
METRO 4-A
Semifinals
Thursday's results
No. 1 Northern Guilford 51, No. 5 Northwest Guilford 34
No. 2 Southwest Guilford 48, No. 3 Ragsdale 45
Championship
Friday's game
At Northern Guilford
No. 1 Northern Guilford 64, No. 2 Southwest Guilford 39
MID-STATE 3-A
At Atkins
Semifinals
Wednesday's result
No. 1 Smith 53, No. 5 Northeast Guilford 34
Thursday's result
No. 3 Rockingham County 46, No. 2 Atkins 38
Championship
Friday's game
No. 1 Smith vs. No. 3 Rockingham County, 6 p.m.
MID-STATE 2-A
At Morehead
Semifinals
Tuesday's result
No. 1 Andrews 60, No. 4 Reidsville 35
Wednesday's result
No. 2 West Stokes 41, No. 3 McMichael 37
Championship
Friday's game
No. 1 Andrews vs. No. 2 West Stokes, 6 p.m.
NORTHWEST 1-A
At Bethany Community
Semifinals
Tuesday's result
No. 1 Bishop McGuinness 70, No. 4 Winston-Salem Prep 37
Wednesday's result
No. 2 N.C. Leadership Academy 52, No. 3 Cornerstone Charter 28
Championship
Friday's game
No. 2 N.C. Leadership Academy vs. No. 1 Bishop McGuinness, 6 p.m.
CENTRAL PIEDMONT 4-A
At West Forsyth
Semifinals
Tuesday's result
No. 3 Reynolds 34, No. 2 Reagan 32
Wednesday's result
No. 1 East Forsyth 36, No. 5 West Forsyth 29
Championship
Friday's game
No. 3 Reynolds vs. No. 1 East Forsyth, 6 p.m.
NCISAA STATE TOURNAMENTS
BOYS
Second round
Thursday's results
CLASS 4-A
No. 6 Concord Cannon School 62, Wesleyan 59
No. 2 Greensboro Day, bye
CLASS 3-A
Calvary Day 67, No. 5 Gaston Christian 61
No. 7 Forsyth Country Day 55, Raleigh Grace Christian 46
No. 4 High Point Christian, bye
CLASS 2-A WEST
No. 4 Rock Hill (S.C.) Westminster Catawba Christian 56, No. 5 Caldwell 52
Third round
Saturday's games
CLASS 4-A
No. 7 Charlotte Christian (14-15) at No. 2 Greensboro Day (30-3)
CLASS 3-A
Calvary Day (11-19) at No. 4 High Point Christian (20-7)
No. 7 Forsyth Country Day (17-11) at No. 2 Wilmington Cape Fear Academy (18-3)
GIRLS
Second round
Thursday's results
CLASS 4-A
No. 5 Wesleyan 58, Greensboro Day 41
CLASS 3-A
No. 3 Forsyth Country Day, bye
No. 2 High Point Christian, bye
CLASS 2-A WEST
No. 3 Caldwell 59, No. 6 Charlotte University Christian 14
No. 1 The Burlington School 56, No. 8 Westchester 20
Third round
Saturday's games
CLASS 4-A
No. 5 Wesleyan (17-6) at No. 4 Charlotte Providence Day (21-3)
CLASS 3-A
No. 6 Fayetteville Christian (14-3) at No. 3 Forsyth Country Day (16-6)
Charlotte Hickory Grove Christian (10-10) at No. 2 High Point Christian (18-9)
CLASS 2-A
No. 3 Caldwell (14-7) at No. 2 Goldsboro Wayne Christian (18-3)
