High school sports heating up: Girls soccer

Bishop McGuinness (4-0 Northwest Piedmont 1-A, 11-2 overall): The Villains haven’t lost since dropping one-goal matches to Class 3-A Williams and Class 4-A East Forsyth to open the season. Defense is their calling card, as they’ve given up just 12 goals in 13 games with eight clean sheets.

Northern Guilford (6-1 Metro 4-A, 10-2-1): Coach Frank Tamborino’s Nighthawks utilize their speedy wingbacks to get forward out of a 3-5-2 formation and are always on the attack. A solid defense has only broken against West Forsyth in a 4-4 tie and against nationally ranked Charlotte Ardey Kell in a 2-0 defeat. Nicole Auger leads the offense with 11 goals.

Northwest Guilford (4-1-1 Metro 4-A, 9-1-2): The only blemishes on the Vikings’ record are a 1-0 loss to Grimsley and ties with Page and perennial power Southern Pines Pinecrest. Northwest has struggled with finishing, but coach Terry Murphy’s back line has been rock solid and his midfield has dominated most games. If the goals start coming, watch out.

Page (4-1-1 Metro 4-A, 8-2-1): The Pirates’ defense, anchored by junior Reagan Neff, keeps them in every match. All five of the goals Page has surrendered came in its two losses, to Lake Norman and to Northern Guilford. Coach Jeff Bateson’s group has overcome some key injuries to remain a contender in the Metro.

Rockingham County (4-0 Mid-State 3-A, 10-1-1): There’s a significant drop-off from the Metro 4-A to the Mid-State 3-A, as evidenced by Northern Guilford’s 9-0 win over the Cougars, but Rockingham is tied with Atkins (4-0, 7-0-2) atop their conference standings. Sophomore F Lauren Smith leads the way with 31 goals and eight assists.

F Morgan Debow, junior, Northwest Guilford: One player the Vikings have been able to count on up front is Debow, who leads the way with 11 goals, including an overtime match-winner Monday night at Southwest Guilford. Freshman center back Morgan Stallings also has been a force for Northwest.

F Sienna Coker, sophomore, Page: Coker has been a factor since she first set foot on the field at Marion Kirby Stadium last year. Her speed, hold-up play and vision make her the Pirates’ most dangerous attacker. Senior Chela Parris has done her part as well, pulling the strings in midfield.

M-F Emma Soucy, junior, Northern Guilford: Soucy (5 goals, 9 assists) and Meredith Young (8 assists) have been the playmakers for a Nighthawks team that is averaging more than four goals per match. Senior Nicole Auger and sophomore Sarah Hosseinzadeh have often been the beneficiaries.

F Kyli Switalski, junior, Ragsdale: The Tigers are a step behind Grimsley, Northern, Northwest and Page in the Metro, but Switalski has been a handful regardless of the opponent, with 28 goals and five assists. A strong spine makes Ragsdale a solid team.

Page at Northwest Guilford, Tuesday: The Metro 4-A is loaded at the top, and this is just another example of the great matchups on the schedule every week the rest of the way. The first meeting between these teams was scoreless March 24 at Page.

Rockingham County vs. Atkins, Tuesday and April 21: The Mid-State 3-A leaders are scheduled to meet twice in three days, with the first game in Wentworth and the second in Winston-Salem.

Grimsley vs. Page, Wednesday and May 5: This rivalry needs no introduction, and both matches should go a long way toward determining the Metro 4-A championship and will impact playoff seeding. The first match is at Grimsley, which is 3-3 in the Metro and 9-3-2 overall, and the second is at Page.

Northern Guilford at Northwest Guilford, April 28: Northwest’s schedule gets a bit easier after this match, so a rematch with Northern will be huge for both teams. The Vikings won the first meeting 1-0 in overtime March 29.

Page at Northern Guilford, May 3: Yet another great Metro 4-A matchup, the significance of this match will depend on what happens between now and then. Page can’t afford to look at ahead to its rematch with Grimsley two days later.

