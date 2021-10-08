 Skip to main content
How they voted
How they voted

WASHINGTON — Here’s a look at how area members of Congress voted recently.

U.S. House

Surface transport programs: The House has passed the Surface Transportation Extension Act which would authorize programs operated by the Transportation Department that are funded by the highway trust fund. The vote on Oct. 1 was 365-51.

Yeas: U.S. Rep Ted Budd, R-Advance, 13th District; U.S. Rep. Kathy Manning, D-Greensboro, 6th District

U.S. Senate

Homeland security: The Senate has confirmed the nomination of Jonathan Meyer to serve as general counsel for the Homeland Security Department.  The vote on Monday was 51-47.

Nays: U.S. Sen. Richard Burr and U.S. Sen. Thom Tillis, both R-N.C.

International development: The Senate has confirmed the nomination of Paloma Adams-Allen to serve as deputy administrator of management and resources at the U.S. Agency for International Development. The vote on Tuesday was 79-20.

Yeas: Burr, Tillis

Washington district judge: The Senate has confirmed the nomination of Lauren J. King to serve as a judge on the U.S. district court for the western district of Washington. The vote on Tuesday was 55-44.

Nays: Burr, Tillis

Debt ceiling: The Senate has passed an amendment to a bill that would suspend the federal government's debt ceiling through Dec. 3, 2021. The vote on Thursday was 50-48.

Not voting: Burr 

Nays: Tillis 

