 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Hurricane season brings something unexpected — baby squirrels falling out of nests

  • 0
gardens squirrell.jpg

Storms that produce high winds and heavy rain, as well as tree-cutting and trimming activity, can lead to young squirrels and their nests falling out of high perches.

 Picasa

RALEIGH — It’s hurricane season, and with it comes the potential for severe weather in North Carolina. It’s also the time of year that gray squirrels, North Carolina’s state mammal, are raising their second brood of the year.

Storms that produce high winds and heavy rain, as well as tree-cutting and trimming activity, can lead to young squirrels and their nests falling out of high perches. When this happens, the N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission receives an influx of reports from concerned citizens who have found grounded young squirrels and want to know how to help.

“A good practice is not to assume immediate intervention is the best way to help,” explains Falyn Owens, extension biologist for the Wildlife Commission. “Pausing long enough to consult a wildlife professional before moving or caring for the animal can greatly increase its chance of survival.”

People are also reading…

A directory of licensed wildlife rehabilitators who specialize in caring for injured or orphaned wildlife can be found on the Wildlife Commission website. These professionals help people take the right action in a wildlife encounter, including when it’s best not to intervene. When it comes to a young squirrel that has fallen out of the nest, they’ll usually recommend allowing some time for the mother to retrieve it.

“Humans simply are not as good at taking care of young wildlife as their mothers and not all young animals found by themselves have been abandoned,” Owens said.

She described that when a squirrel’s nest is disturbed and the young fall out, the female works as fast as she can to find her young and carry them back to the nest. If the nest is destroyed, she’ll build a new nest first, then bring them to it. If a young squirrel is removed from the area before the female retrieves it, the chances of it surviving are significantly reduced.

Although people mean well, handling wild animals, particularly very young ones, can do more harm than good. For example, while giving a young animal food or water is often a person’s first instinct, it can be quite harmful and even deadly for the animal if done without proper training. Licensed wildlife rehabilitators have this training so animals can successfully be released back into the wild.

“The possession of live, native wildlife is illegal in North Carolina, except particular circumstances that usually require a license or permit,” Owens said. “Despite a person’s best intentions, a wild animal is best left where it was found, or in the hands of a licensed wildlife rehabilitator.”

0 Comments
* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Clergy strive to reconcile politically divided congregations

Clergy strive to reconcile politically divided congregations

Members of U.S. congregations unite each week in prayer and worship, but that doesn’t mean they agree in the voting booth. In some houses of worship, these political divisions are becoming more pronounced as midterm election season heats up. That leaves clergy trying to keep the peace and urging congregation members to show respect to those with different views. A rabbi in Los Angeles says one member left the synagogue because the rabbi would not preach sermons criticizing Donald Trump. A Black pastor in Columbus, Ohio, says his congregation is bitterly divided over whether abortion should be legal.

DeSantis drops provocations — for now — in response to Ian

DeSantis drops provocations — for now — in response to Ian

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has whipsawed his way through the national conversation this month, first by putting migrants on planes or buses to Democratic strongholds and then shifting to a more traditional role of crisis manager as Hurricane Ian barreled into his state. He's been forced to partner with a president he has spent the better part of two years demeaning. He’s also gladly accepting the type of federal disaster aid he rejected as a member of Congress. But the past two weeks offer insight into how DeSantis might govern if he wins another term as governor or advances in a presidential contest.

Pollution from Florida mining a concern with Hurricane Ian

Pollution from Florida mining a concern with Hurricane Ian

Environmental groups say the polluted leftovers of Florida’s phosphate fertilizer mining industry are at risk for leaks or other contamination triggered by Hurricane Ian. More than 1 billion tons are in “stacks” that resemble enormous ponds. Florida has 24 such phosphogypsum stacks around the state, mostly in central mining areas. About 30 million tons of this waste is generated every year, according to the Florida Industrial and Phosphate Research Institute. A March 2021 leak at one stack called Piney Point resulted in the release of an estimated 215 million gallons of polluted water into Tampa Bay, causing massive fish kills. State officials, overseen by a court-appointed receiver, are working with a $100 million appropriation to shut down the location.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert