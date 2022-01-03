Icy roads likely to greet Guilford commuters this morning, as remnants of Monday's storm refreeze overnight

GREENSBORO — Monday’s snow was the good part. Now comes the bad.
Icy roads are likely to greet Triad commuters this morning following the melting and refreezing of Monday’s sleet and wet snow.
“Lingering areas of snow, slush and runoff on roadways and sidewalks will likely freeze (Monday night) as temperatures fall well below freezing,” the National Weather Service said in a statement. “Black ice will be hard to see on highways and sidewalks.”
Because of that potential danger, Guilford County Schools will operate on a two-hour delay today and Rockingham County Schools announced that classroom instruction will be conducted remotely.
Monday’s storm was the county — and state’s — first taste of a bad winter storm. It also hit parts of Virginia, Maryland and the District of Columbia.
It was only a matter of time, really, but it was the sudden swing in conditions that made things more jolting.
After an abnormally warm Christmas and New Year’s holiday — with temperatures in the 70s — Guilford County faced heavy flooding, power outages and school cancellations Monday morning.
Rain and cooler temperatures moved in overnight Sunday and Monday, and by the time the morning commute rolled around, snow was falling, too.
The wintry mix forced Guilford County Schools to call off classes.
“Due to widespread power outages, flash flooding and transportation delays because of downed trees, classes are cancelled on Monday,” the school system said in a news release about 6:30 a.m.
For teachers, it was — unfortunately — a mandatory workday.
Meanwhile, the city tried to endure the first weather event of the season.
Houses, streets and mailboxes were covered with a decent coating of white. Trees were down in a few neighborhoods, some blocking roads. Grocery store shelves were cleared of certain items.
Kids and animals frolicked in the winter whiteness, and Greensboro police announced multiple streets throughout the city were closed.
Duke Energy employees worked to clear roads of downed trees and power lines.
In keeping with the storm’s slight brush over the area, the number of power outages wasn’t major. Roughly 6,800 residents were without electricity, according to Duke Energy.
Statewide, though, it was a different story. Some 175,000 utility customers were without power at about noon, according to a news release from Gov. Roy Cooper’s office, with Mecklenburg County reporting some of the largest outages.
By late afternoon, the sun was out and much of the snow had disappeared like a fleeting memory.
Still, if past years are any indication, it won’t be too long before we’re reminded of winter’s reckoning.
Contact Jamie Biggs at 336-373-4476 and follow @JamieBiggsNR on Twitter.